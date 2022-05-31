Mets send Dominic Smith to Triple-A

In a somewhat shocking move, the Mets have optioned Dominic Smith to Triple-A Syracuse, the team announced this afternoon. Adonis Medina has been called up from Triple-A to take Smith’s place on the roster.

After being the subject of trade rumors that never materialized, Smith has underperformed in 2022, batting .186/.287/.256 in 101 plate appearances. His status on the roster was in jeopardy when rosters shrunk from 28 to 26 at the start of May, but the Mets opted to designate Robinson Canó for assignment instead; Canó continues to struggle for the Padres, who picked him up shortly after the Mets let him go. As the calendar turns to June, Smith carries a 59 OPS+ and his plate appearances are limited by his lack of positional flexibility; the Mets have yet to use Smith in the outfield in 2022 and as recently as a couple of weeks ago, Buck Showalter requested that Mark Canha put in some work at first base. Although Smith struggled in 2021, he had a career year in the shortened 2020 season and also put forth a strong 2019 campaign.

In part, the Mets’ hand was forced by David Peterson failing to get out of the fifth inning in yesterday’s game, despite a large lead. With Drew Smith potentially still unavailable due to a dislocated finger and Trevor Williams slotted to start tonight’s game, the Mets needed an extra arm in the bullpen and that ended up coming at the expense of Dominic Smith’s roster spot—at least for now. This also enables the Mets to keep Nick Plummer on the roster with Brandon Nimmo and/or Jeff McNeil potentially still banged up and Travis Jankowski still far away from a return.