Final Score: Mets 10, Nationals 0—Staying hot

On a sweltering evening in Queens, the Mets’ offense stayed hot, scoring 8 or more runs for the sixth time in their last eight games—cracking double digits for the fourth time in that stretch.

After spot starter Trevor Williams set down the Nationals quietly in the first, it took all of two batters for the Mets to claim the lead for good, as Mark Canha led off the game with a single and Starling Marte launched his sixth home run of the year onto the batter’s eye out in dead center.

Williams pitched around minor trouble—thanks largely to Pete Alonso fielding errors—in the second and third before the red-hot Luis Guillorme extended the lead to 4-0 in the bottom of the third by slapping a single the other way with the bases loaded and two outs.

From there the onslaught continued, as streaking players stayed hot (Jeff McNeil putting up a 3-4), slumping players delivered (Eduardo Escobar launched his third home run of the year) and the team racked up 17 hits en route to a dominant shut out victory over the moribund Nationals.

