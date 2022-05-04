Meet the Mets

The Mets beat the Braves twice in one day on Tuesday, sweeping the doubleheader against Atlanta. Powered by a strong bullpen performance in the first game, and a tremendous outing from Carlos Carrasco in the second game, the Mets were able to move to 18-8 to start the season. They will go for the series win this afternoon with Tylor Megill on the mound.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue game 1 short, game 2 short, and long. Newsday, MLB, Daily News, NY Post, North Jersey.

Trevor May was placed on the IL with right triceps inflammation.

David Peterson will be heading back to Triple-A Syracuse after starting the first game of the doubleheader yesterday.

Joel Sherman writes the Mets should make a real push at signing Chris Bassitt to an extension.

Max Scherzer was ejected from the second game last night after arguing balls and strikes while in the dugout. After the game, Scherzer was not happy in the clubhouse.

Travis Jankowski and Luis Guillorme made the most of their opportunities with the Mets, helping lead them to victory in the first game. Their performances helped validate the Mets’ decision to DFA Robinson Cano on Monday writes John Harper.

Jankowski is giving the Mets exactly what they need writes David Lennon.

Around the National League East

The Phillies fell to the Rangers 6-4 in their series opener in Texas.

Playing at Coors Field, the Nationals put up 10 runs to beat the Rockies.

The Marlins came up short against the Diamondbacks, losing 5-4.

Around Major League Baseball

Astros manager Dusty Baker joined an exclusive club last night, winning his 2,000th game. Baker became the first African-American manager in major league history to reach the milestone.

The Yankees beat the Blue Jays, extending their winning streak to 11 games.

Steven Matz was placed on the bereavement list following the passing of his grandfather, Bert Moller, who was known by Mets fans for his reactions to Matz’s major league debut.

Miguel Sanó will undergo surgery for a torn meniscus.

One month into the season, there are some overreactions for each of the 30 teams.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets did not have much success on this date in the early 60s, but by the end of the decade found their winning ways.