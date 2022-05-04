Welcome back to A Pod of Their Own, a show by the women of Amazin’ Avenue where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space.

This week, we went live on the Amazin’ Avenue Facebook page with Dr. Meredith Wills to talk about the 2022 baseballs, which appear deader than ever.

We talk about the effect the humidor might be having on the ball and why it might be causing the inconsistency Chris Bassitt and others seem to be noticing with the balls this year.

We also discuss the differences between the Rawlings baseball used by MLB and the balls used during the Olympics, which players liked better.

Finally, we wrap things up with Walk-off Wins, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

