Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/4/22: System Split

*All results from games played on Tuesday, May 3, 2022

LEHIGH VALLEY 6, SYRACUSE 3 (BOX)

The Syracuse Mets fell behind early and stayed behind in last night’s game against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Lehigh Valley scored three runs off of Thomas Szapucki, one run off of Eric Orze, and two off of Jake Reed. The Mets scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth, on Nick Plummer’s fourth home run of the year, and a third run in the bottom of the ninth on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Carlos Cortes, but ultimately were defeated by the IronPigs 6-3.

ROSTER ALERT: The New York Mets have recalled right-handed pitcher Adonis Medina from the Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: The New York Mets have recalled left-handed pitcher David Peterson from the Syracuse Mets.

BINGHAMTON 4, HARTFORD 2 (BOX)

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies struck first in last night’s game against the Hartford Yard Goats. The Ponies scored a pair of runs in the top of the third, on a solo homer from Jeremy Vasquez and an RBI single from Francisco Alvarez, and another pair in the following inning, on an RBI single from Vasquez and a wild pitch. Jose Butto allowed a run in the bottom of the fifth, and Josh Hejka allowed another in the bottom of the seventh, but the Rumble Ponies managed to hold on and defeat the Yard Goats 4-2.

ROSTER ALERT: Catcher Juan Loyo has been assigned to the FCL Mets from the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

ROSTER: ALERT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies have placed right-handed pitcher Brian Metoyer on the 7-day injured list retroactive to May 2, 2022.

ABERDEEN 3, BROOKLYN 1 (BOX)

The Brooklyn Cyclones got on the board in the top of the third inning of last night’s game against the Aberdeen IronBirds, when Matt O’Neill doubled home Jose Peroza. Brooklyn remained ahead until the bottom of the seventh, when Nolan Clenney gave up a pair of runs to fall behind 2-1. The IronBirds extended their lead in the bottom of the eighth, and ultimately held on to defeat the Cyclones 3-1.

ST. LUCIE 3, PALM BEACH 1 (BOX)

The St. Lucie Mets fell behind in the bottom of the firth inning of last night’s games against the Palm Beach Cardinals, but struck back to tie the game on a solo homer from Justin Guerra in the top of the second. From there, Carlos Dominguez saw to it that Brooklyn take the lead, with a solo homer in the top of the fifth, and extend their lead, with another solo homer in the top of the eighth. St. Lucie held on to win from their, ultimately defeating the Palm Beach Cardinals 3-1.

Star of the Night

Carlos Dominguez

Goat of the Night

Luke Ritter