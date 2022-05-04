Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/4/22: System Split

*All results from games played on Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (8-16)
LEHIGH VALLEY 6, SYRACUSE 3 (BOX)
The Syracuse Mets fell behind early and stayed behind in last night’s game against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Lehigh Valley scored three runs off of Thomas Szapucki, one run off of Eric Orze, and two off of Jake Reed. The Mets scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth, on Nick Plummer’s fourth home run of the year, and a third run in the bottom of the ninth on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Carlos Cortes, but ultimately were defeated by the IronPigs 6-3.
- SS Wyatt Young: 1-3, R, BB, SB (1)
- RF Nick Plummer: 1-4, R, HR (4), 2 RBI, 2 K, E (1)
- DH Daniel Palka: 1-3, BB
- 2B Travis Blankenhorn: 0-3, 3 K, HBP
- 1B Mark Vientos: 1-3, R, BB, 2 K
- C Patrick Mazeika: 1-3, BB
- LF Carlos Cortes: 0-3, RBI
- CF Khalil Lee: 1-4, K
- 3B Cody Bohanek: 0-2, BB, K
- LHP Thomas Szapucki: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K, L (0-2)
- RHP Eric Orze: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, BLK
- RHP Jake Reed: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K, HBP
- RHP Anthony Vizcaya: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
ROSTER ALERT: The New York Mets have recalled right-handed pitcher Adonis Medina from the Syracuse Mets.
ROSTER ALERT: The New York Mets have recalled left-handed pitcher David Peterson from the Syracuse Mets.
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (7-14)
BINGHAMTON 4, HARTFORD 2 (BOX)
The Binghamton Rumble Ponies struck first in last night’s game against the Hartford Yard Goats. The Ponies scored a pair of runs in the top of the third, on a solo homer from Jeremy Vasquez and an RBI single from Francisco Alvarez, and another pair in the following inning, on an RBI single from Vasquez and a wild pitch. Jose Butto allowed a run in the bottom of the fifth, and Josh Hejka allowed another in the bottom of the seventh, but the Rumble Ponies managed to hold on and defeat the Yard Goats 4-2.
- 2B Luke Ritter: 0-5, 3 K
- C Francisco Alvarez: 1-5, RBI, 2 K
- 3B Brett Baty: 1-3, 2 BB
- SS Ronny Mauricio: 0-4, BB, 3 K, SB (5), E (3)
- CF Jake Mangum: 1-4, R, 2 K, HBP
- DH Hayden Senger: 1-3, R, BB, K, HBP
- RF Johneshwy Fargas: 0-4, HBP
- 1B Jeremy Vasquez: 2-3, R, HR (2), 2 RBI, BB
- LF Zach Ashford: 2-2, R, BB, HBP
- RHP Jose Butto: 4.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K, HBP
- RHP Yeizo Campos: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K, W (2-0)
- RHP Josh Hejka: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, WP, H (1)
- RHP Michel Otanez: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K, S (2)
ROSTER ALERT: Catcher Juan Loyo has been assigned to the FCL Mets from the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.
ROSTER: ALERT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies have placed right-handed pitcher Brian Metoyer on the 7-day injured list retroactive to May 2, 2022.
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (11-11)
ABERDEEN 3, BROOKLYN 1 (BOX)
The Brooklyn Cyclones got on the board in the top of the third inning of last night’s game against the Aberdeen IronBirds, when Matt O’Neill doubled home Jose Peroza. Brooklyn remained ahead until the bottom of the seventh, when Nolan Clenney gave up a pair of runs to fall behind 2-1. The IronBirds extended their lead in the bottom of the eighth, and ultimately held on to defeat the Cyclones 3-1.
- LF Rowdey Jordan: 0-4
- SS Wilmer Reyes: 0-4, E (8)
- 1B JT Schwartz: 0-4, K
- RF Brandon McIlwain: 0-4, 2 K
- DH Jose Mena: 0-2, BB
- CF Jaylen Palmer: 0-3, 2 K
- 3B Jose Peroza: 1-3, R, 2B, 2 K
- 2B Branden Fryman: 0-3, 2 K
- C Matt O’Neill: 2-3, 2 2B, RBI
- RHP Junior Santos: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- RHP Nolan Clenney: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, L (1-2), BS (1)
- RHP Colby Morris: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
Low-A: St. Lucie Mets (15-7)
ST. LUCIE 3, PALM BEACH 1 (BOX)
The St. Lucie Mets fell behind in the bottom of the firth inning of last night’s games against the Palm Beach Cardinals, but struck back to tie the game on a solo homer from Justin Guerra in the top of the second. From there, Carlos Dominguez saw to it that Brooklyn take the lead, with a solo homer in the top of the fifth, and extend their lead, with another solo homer in the top of the eighth. St. Lucie held on to win from their, ultimately defeating the Palm Beach Cardinals 3-1.
- CF Alex Ramirez: 4-5, 2B, K, CS (2)
- LF Stanley Consuegra: 2-4, BB, K
- SS Shervyen Newton: 0-3, K
- 3B William Lugo: 1-4, K
- RF Carlos Dominguez: 2-3, 2 R, 2 HR (7), 2 RBI, BB
- DH Justin Guerrera: 1-4, R, HR (1), RBI, 2 K
- 1B Raul Beracierta: 1-4, K
- C Drake Osborn: 0-3, K, HBP
- 2B Junior Tilien: 1-4
- RHP Robert Colina: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- LHP Nathan Lavender: 3.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, W (3-1)
- RHP Raimon Gomez: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, H (1)
- RHP Miguel Alfonseca: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 K, H (1)
- RHP Dylan Hall: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, S (2)
