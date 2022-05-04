Final score: Braves 9, Mets 2—Well, that escalated quickly

In a game that really got out of hand fast, the Mets dropped their series finale with the Braves 9-2. Tylor Megill got off to a brilliant start, tossing four no-hit winnings, but ran into some hard luck in the sixth and departed with the bases loaded. Adam Ottavino immediately imploded in relief, and the Braves ultimately scored seven runs off three separate relievers to put the Mets in a hole they wouldn’t climb out of.

Offensively, there’s not much to write about. The Mets had ample opportunities thanks to Ian Anderson’s four walks but failed to do anything outside of Eduardo Escobar’s RBI double and Luis Guillorme’s solo home run. It’s the first time this season the Mets’ have not won a series, but they’ve also still not lost a series. A fun run while it lasted, but realistically games like these happen, particularly when you have a bullpen as thin and poorly constructed as the current iteration.

With the loss, the Mets fall to 18-9, still well out in front of the rest of the division in the early going. They’ll head down to Philadelphia to start a four game set tomorrow evening with Taijuan Walker on the mound against Aaron Nola.