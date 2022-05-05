Another series against the Phillies? You betcha

The Mets (18-9) will head over to Philadelphia (again) to play the Phillies (11-14) (again). This will already be the third series these two rivals play against each other. The Mets have won both and have taken four of six overall.

For the first time in 2022, the Mets didn’t win a series (though they didn’t lose the series, either). Instead, they split their four-game set with the Braves. On Monday night, the Mets let a 2-0 lead get away as they fell 5-2. Mark Canha hit his first homer as a Met, and Chris Bassitt was solid over seven innings, but some bad batted ball luck in the seventh and another tough inning from the now-ILed Trevor May doomed New York. Travis d’Arnaud once again burned his old team at the plate.

The Mets swept a doubleheader on Tuesday, winning the opener 5-4 and the nightcap 3-0. In the first game, Pete Alonso and Eduardo Escobar singled home runs in the first, and a Francisco Lindor ground out and another Alonso single brought home two more in the second. David Peterson was solid until a Matt Olson three-run homer made it a one-run ballgame. The bullpen, highlighted by two scoreless innings from Drew Smith, closed out the game for the final four frames. In the nightcap, Carlos Carrasco hurled eight shutout innings, while a Dominic Smith two-run double and Alonso homer gave the right-hander all the offense he would need.

The Mets were walloped 9-2 in the matinee finale on Wednesday. Tylor Megill hurled four hitless innings to give him nine consecutive hitless innings, but he cracked in the sixth inning. In the end, Atlanta ended up scoring seven runs in that inning against three Mets pitchers. There’s not much that needs to be said about this one expect that it was a clunker.

While his numbers on the season have been far from stellar, Smith has had a nice little run over the past week when his job was in danger. In his past six games, Smith is slashing .357/.400/.500 with a 167 wRC+ and five runs batted in.

The Phillies were just swept in a two-game set against the Rangers. In all, Philadelphia has lost three in a row and four of five games heading into this four-game set.

The Mets will have to try and figure out some way to contain Kyle Schwarber, who has, in short order, become the biggest Met killer in baseball. On the season, he’s hitting .193/.309/.482 with a team-high seven home runs and a 126 wRC+ in 83 at-bats over 23 games, but his numbers against the Mets would put him in Cooperstown if stretched over a full career. In just 16 games (58 at-bats) since the start of the 2021 season, the outfielder is slashing .328/.409/.983 with 12 (12!) home runs, 17 runs scored, and 21 runs batted in. That includes two homers he hit off Max Scherzer last weekend.

Thursday, May 5: Taijuan Walker vs. Aaron Nola, 6:45 p.m. on SNY

Walker (2022): 7.0 IP, 5 K, 2 BB, 0 HR, 0.00 ERA, 2.50 FIP, 0.57 WHIP, 0.5 bWAR

Walker made his triumphant return from the injured list in his last outing against the Phillies. The right-hander tossed five two-hit innings against Philadelphia, walking two and striking out one while keeping his opponent off the board. He threw 44 of his 73 pitches (60%) for strikes. This followed a three-week stink on the IL with shoulder bursitis, though he didn’t seem to be showing any ill effects from it. His other outing earlier in the year was also against the Phillies, where he struck out four over two perfect innings before exiting with his injury.

Nola (2022): 27.2 IP, 34 K, 5 BB, 5 HR, 3.90 ERA, 3.83 FIP, 0.94 WHIP, 0.6 bWAR

Nola recorded his second straight quality start his last time out as he allowed three earned runs in six innings against the Mets. He struck out nine batters for the second consecutive start and threw 62 of his 94 pitches (66%) for strikes. There was not much he could do, as he was on the other end of a no-hitter.

Friday, May 6: Max Scherzer vs. Kyle Gibson, 7:05 p.m. on SNY

Scherzer (2022): 31.0 IP, 42 K, 9 BB, 4 HR, 2.61 ERA, 3.01 FIP, 0.81 WHIP, 1.0 bWAR

Scherzer was bitten by the long ball in his last start, though the offense did enough to give him his fourth win in five starts this year. Schwarber torched him twice, while Bryce Harper added a solo shot against him. Still, he struck out the first five batters he faced and punched out nine overall. While he hasn’t started since Sunday, he made waves in between starts when he was tossed from the dugout for arguing balls and strikes. That competitive fire never leaves, even when he’s not on the mound.

Gibson (2022): 27.2 IP, 26 K, 12 BB, 3 HR, 2.93 ERA, 3.91 FIP, 1.08 WHIP, 0.8 bWAR

Gibson started the only game Philadelphia won in their weekend series at Citi Field, though he wasn’t particularly sharp. The right-hander allowed one unearned run on two hits, but he walked a season-high five batters over 4.1 innings and didn’t stay around long enough to earn the victory. He threw 47 of his 84 pitches (56%) for strikes in the outing.

Saturday, May 7: Chris Bassitt vs. Zach Eflin, 4:05 p.m. on SNY

Bassitt (2022): 31.0 IP, 34 K, 8 BB, 3 HR, 2.61 ERA, 3.20 FIP, 0.94 WHIP, 1.0 bWAR

Bassitt pitched really well in his last start, but it wasn’t enough to keep him from picking up his second loss as a Met. The right-hander went seven innings for the first time as a Met and allowed three earned runs on six hits. He walked one and matched his season high with eight strikeouts, though the Braves hit some nearly-unhittable pitches against him in the sixth and went ahead for good. Bassitt has been terrific for the Mets, and has noted in recent days he would be open to a contract extension. The club would be smart to take him up on that offer, because he could be a positive contributor to this club for years to come.

Eflin (2022): 24.0 IP, 18 K, 6 BB, 1 HR, 4.50 ERA, 2.87 FIP, 1.29 WHIP, -0.1 bWAR

Eflin was tattooed by the Mets on Sunday night in his last start. The right-hander gave up a season-high six runs (five earned on eight hits over 4.1 innings). New York got to him early and often and collected eight hits against him on the evening. Overall, he struck out three and walked one, and tossed 54 of his 85 pitches (64%) for strikes.

Sunday, May 8: Carlos Carrasco vs. Ranger Suarez, 1:35 p.m. on SNY

Carrasco (2022): 30.0 IP, 28 K, 8 BB, 2 HR, 3.30 ERA, 2.88 FIP, 1.00 WHIP, 0.5 bWAR

Carrasco, aside from one tough start against the Cardinals, has been wonderful for New York in 2022. His last start was his best, as he hurled eight shutout innings against Atlanta in the nightcap of the team’s doubleheader. Carrasco is the only Mets starting pitcher who has thrown a pitch in the eighth inning, and he has done it twice so far. Overall, he scattered six hits, walked two, and struck out five in his winning effort.

Suarez (2022): 23.1 IP, 15 K, 10 BB, 4 HR, 4.63 ERA, 5.30 FIP, 1.63 WHIP, -0.1 bWAR

Suarez has not been nearly as good as he was for Philadelphia in 2021. In his last start against the Texas Rangers, he allowed a season-high five runs (three earned) on six hits, with three strikeouts and two walks in five-plus innings pitched. He gave up two home runs in the start, doubling his total for the year. As a result, he was handed his first loss of 2022.

Prediction: The Mets and Phillies split their four games.