Despite another solid effort by Tylor Megill, a full-on bullpen implosion led to an ugly loss at Citi Field to close the series against the Braves. Once Megill was out of the game it went downhill and went downhill quickly when the combined efforts of Adam Ottovino and Trevor Williams put the game out of reach. On the other side of the ball, the Mets’ offense was stagnant all day and for the first time all season they did not win a series.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue short and long, Daily News, MLB.com, Newsday, Post

Before the game, the team revealed that Trevor May had been diagnosed with a stress reaction and will be shut down for four weeks.

Chris Bassitt revealed that he is happy playing in Queens and would be open to signing an extension with the team.

The decision to designate Robinson Canó for assignment is another signal that Steve Cohen’s Mets will be run totally different from the previous regime.

The Cohens adopted an adorable new puppy named Mookie.

Around the National League East

After struggling to get their offense going, the Braves broke out in a big way.

The Marlins were swept by the Diamondbacks after dropping a wild series finale.

The Phillies are on a three-game losing streak after losing to the Rangers 2-1 at home.

The Nationals played a sloppy game at Coors Field which added up to a 5-2 loss.

Around Major League Baseball

Madison Bumgarner was tossed from the game after a heated exchange with an umpire during a sticky stuff check.

The Mets game not withstanding, offense is still down across the board and is the ball to blame?

Aaron Judge got to meet the little fan who was overjoyed at being gifted a home run ball by a Blue Jays fan.

The Dodgers unveiled what they have planned for the All-Star game festivities after it was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

There are a few unexpected players who have broken out this season who will be interesting to keep an eye on to see if they can continue throughout the year.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

On the latest episode of A Pod of Their Own, Dr. Meredith Wills stopped by to discuss what is going on with the baseballs.

This Date in Mets History

It was an historic day for Mike Piazza on this date in 2004. His blast against the Giants put him ahead of Carlton Fisk for most home runs by a catcher in Major League history.