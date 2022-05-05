Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/5/22: Ramirez still rolling

*All results from games played on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Syracuse 5, Lehigh Valley 3 (BOX)

A four run third was enough to propel the Mets past the Iron Pigs as they pull their record over the .333 mark. Patrick Mazeika was the only Met with multiple hits, but everyone in the Syracuse lineup reached base at least once and four different Mets had RBIs. That was enough run support for an assortment of four pitchers, most notably Colin Holderman; the intriguing relief prospect walked one in a scoreless inning of work, striking out one as he earned the save (side note - he should really be a setup man rather than a closer with that name).

Yard Goats 3, Binghamton 2 / 11 (BOX)

Johneshwy Fargas’s third inning home run - a rarity for the speedy outfielder - was the only offense Binghamton generated in an extra innings loss. They mustered only five hits and ap air of walks, with the prospect trio of Francisco Alvarez, Brett Baty, and Ronny Mauricio combining to go 1-15 with four strikeouts. Bryce Montes de Oca was charged with the loss after failing to record an out in the bottom of the eleventh.

Brooklyn 9, Aberdeen 4 (BOX)

With the game tied heading into the seventh, the Cyclones scored eight runs in the final three innings to top the Iron Birds. Jose Peroza, Nic Gadis, and Jaylen Palmer had two hits apiece while Branden Fryman had three RBI - serious production from the bottom four in the lineup. Jesus Vargas got the win after pitching four innings in relief despite giving up runs in three of his four innings.

St. Lucie 3, Palm Beach 2 (BOX)

Another impressive day for (potential?) breakout prospect Alex Ramirez, as St. Lucie topped the Palm Beach Cardinals even without the help of Jacob deGrom. Ramirez had three hits, a double, and a steal and is now hitting a robust .372 with a .960 OPS on the season. He wasn’t the only outfield prospect to have a good day either, as the resurgent Stanley Consuegra had a pair of hits as well. On the mound, popular sleeper pick Mike Vasil had a strong six strikeout performance, though he did give up six hits and walk two.

Star of the Night

Alex Ramirez

Goat of the Night

Bryce Montas de Oca