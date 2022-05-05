Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), Episode 93: A No-No and No Cano

Welcome to Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), the new/old favorite from Amazin’ Avenue editors Chris McShane and Brian Salvatore.

The Mets had one of the most impactful weeks in a very, very long time. Between the combined no-hitter, the release of Robinson Cano, and a good 4-3 homestand, the Mets are a very interesting team to discuss at the moment. Brian and Chris review the past week and talk about Buck Showalter’s run as manager thus far.

Chris’s Music Pick:

Kikagaku Moyo - Masana Temples

Brian’s Music Pick:

Black Flag - 1982 Demos

