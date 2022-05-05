Final score: Mets 8, Phillies 7 —A comeback for the ages

The Mets played an all around bad game against the Phillies tonight for the first 8 innings, but came back to win, scoring 7 runs in the ninth inning to win 8-7. Taijuan Walker took the mound against Philadelphia for the third straight time, and struggled from the get-go.

In the bottom of the first, Walker gave up four runs on three hits and one error, while laboring quite hard, facing all 9 Phillies’ batters in the half inning. From there, his night got worse, as he gave up a run in the second inning, before giving up towering solo homers to Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos in the fourth, which ended his night.

At the plate, the Mets’ offense continued their recent struggles for much of the game, as they weren’t able to muster up much against Phillies’ starter Aaron Nola. Their lone run against Nola came in the sixth inning on a Starling Marte homer, before the ninth inning onslaught began.

Francisco Lindor hit a two-run homer to cut the Phillies lead to 7-3, while the Mets then slowly worked together a rally against the lowly Phillies bullpen with base hit after base hit. Brandon Nimmo delivered the game-tying two-run single, while Starling Marte capped off his big night driving in the winning run with a double to deep left centerfield.

Edwin Diaz then came on in the bottom of the ninth and retired the Phillies in a 1-2-3 inning to secure one of the best Mets wins we have seen in a long time.

Full recap to follow.