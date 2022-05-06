This Week in Mets Quotes: Your 2022 New York Mets

Your 2022 New York Mets: This team is a really good team.

“This team is a really good team and that’s just the beauty of it: everybody in this lineup can contribute on any given night and help the team win.” -Dom Smith [New York Post]

After 51 years, the Mets now have two no-hitters.

“How often do you see a no-hitter? It’s like seeing a white buffalo or a unicorn.” -Pete Alonso [MLB]

“It’s something that [will] be in history forever. Whether it’s one pitcher or five pitchers, it’s a no-hitter. It’s just special.” -James McCann [MLB]

“The best way I can describe it is you shake up a soda bottle, and you’re just waiting for the cap to pop off. I feel like all of us knew what was going to happen because all of our guys, when they got the ball, they were just lights-out.” -Pete Alonso [MLB]

“[Johan Santana’s No Hitter is] one of the highlights that we see most often here before games, after games, during rain delays they always play that game again. It’s something that you’re like, ‘I’d like to be a part of a game they just play over and over again.’” -Brandon Nimmo [MLB]

The Mets on their 7 run, 9th inning come back.

“I’m an optimist, but you know [/trailing off with a laugh] ... “ -Brandon Nimmo [Mets]

“We just strung a lot of good at-bats together by some good hitters.” -Buck Showalter [Mets]

“It was just one of those euphoric moments that just kind of took over. After that, that’s when the lineup really got it going and they were battling and battling, and we were able to take it to another level.” -Starling Marte [Mets]

“I don’t think it was shock, I think it was just happiness. It’s like, ‘Yes, we’re doing it!’ We all believed it [could happen], but it’s just like, ‘It’s happening, it’s happening.’ You don’t have too many nights like that.” -Francisco Lindor [Mets]

Love the Mets? Love the Mets.

“Once Nimmo tied the game up, that’s when I said, ‘Let me stand in there and do what I have to and get that base hit.’” -Starling Marte [Mets]

8 innings deserves a cookie.

“That was my goal, just going in there and throwing as many innings as I can to save the bullpen.” -Carols Carrasco [New York Post]

Carrasco is the first pitcher to throw more than 7 innings multiple outings.

“I think everybody pulls so hard for [Carrasco] because he’s such a quality guy. He wants to contribute so bad. … It’s a reminder of how good a pitcher he is.” -Buck Showalter [New York Post]

Bring back 28 man rosters!

“[Pitching Ottavino three games in a row] was kind of a byproduct of having to compete with our guys yesterday to win those two games.” -Buck Showalter [MLB]

“They probably wouldn’t have asked if those guys were around. But to be honest, I felt good. And I like to pitch a lot. I have good numbers the third day in a row, so I can’t use that as an excuse.” -Adam Ottavino [MLB]

Megill can barely contain his excitement for becoming the 13th pitcher in Mets history to throw nine consecutive hitless innings.

“Cool stat but at the end of the day, I’m just trying to pitch.” -Tylor Megill [MLB]

Maybe we shouldn’t rely on pitchers...

“It’s a thing you have to learn what that means to you. You’ve got to be like, ‘OK, what does sore mean? What does hurt mean? The longer you go, the more experience you have working through things. I know myself, and I know the other guys down there. We’re a pretty good group of guys that are all really, really focused on going out there and being available every day.” -Trevor May [MLB]

...saying if they’re hurt or not.

“We wouldn’t have pitched [Sean Reid-Foley if we knew it was bothering him]. It’s unfortunate. We’re lucky that in today’s world it’s something that can be fixed.” -Buck Showalter [New York Post]

As a fellow ‘owski’, I beg to differ.

“No one’s going to be buying my jersey, but I still think there’s a big part of what I bring to the table that is very important and very needed to winning teams and championship teams. I think that’s what we have in this clubhouse.” -Travis Jankowski [New York Post]

Best Borough in the World.

“Yeah. From my standpoint, I am very surprised at how much I like it here, to be honest.” -Chris Bassitt [New York Post]

Bassitt would make a great agent.

“I definitely understand the fear of giving an older guy multi-years because you just don’t know how they’re going to age, but the one thing that kind of saves me is that usually a guy who is 33, 34 had a lot of innings on their arms, right? I barely have any innings on my arm, so to speak. So yeah, I understand my age, but I also know how good I feel, how great I felt last year, how good I feel this year, so I’m not too concerned about aging, so to speak.” -Chris Bassitt [New York Post]

Bassitt would make a great diplomat.

“I knew it was a strike, but at the same time, I think umpires, they have one of the hardest jobs in the world,” Bassitt said. “I have no problem if an umpire misses a call. That happens. But especially if an umpire just accepts that, well, what am I going to say? It is what it is. I say all the time that it was a strike, and then I go back and look at it, and they’re right. So I ain’t going to be mad at no umpire, I’ll tell you that.” -Chris Bassitt [New York Post]

“You can kind of have a human element without the cameras being on you,” Bassitt said. “I enjoy when the home-plate umpire checks me, because I can talk with them almost off the record. I would say umpires are really good at admitting stuff, and they’re way better than I think people give them credit for.” -Chris Bassitt [New York Post]

It’s not personal, it’s strictly business baseball.

“[Presented the financial impact of cutting Cano] Make the baseball decision.” -Steve Cohen [Twitter]

“Sad. I didn’t want to see him go, but I respect the team’s decision. He’s a great guy, great teammate. I wish I [could] spend more time with him, continue to learn about the game and different things that he has been through in life. But at the end of the day, I’m with the New York Mets and I respect their decision.” -Francisco Lindor [New York Post]

I dare Dan Bellino to check Max’s hands like he checked Bumgarner’s.

