Mets Morning News: Unbelievable

Meet the Mets

The Mets entered the top of the ninth inning last night in Philadelphia down 7-1. They won 8-7 after a series of events that are almost too wild to be believed.

After starter Taijuan Walker gave up seven runs in four innings of work, relievers Chasen Shreve and Adonis Medina kept the Phillies scoreless over the next four innings, unwittingly keeping the Mets in the game as they entered the ninth inning down by six runs. In the top of the ninth, the offense did the following:

Starling Marte reached on an infield hit.

Francisco Lindor hit a two-run home run.

Pete Alonso doubled.

Eduardo Escobar lined out.

Jeff McNeil singled, advancing Alonso to third.

Mark Canha drove in Alonso on an infield single, advancing McNeil to second.

Dom Smith struck out.

J.D. Davis drove in McNeil on a double, advancing Canha to third.

Travis Jankowski replaced Davis at second.

Brandon Nimmo drove in Canha and Jankowski on a single.

Marte drove in Nimmo on a long single off the wall in left-center field as the Mets took the lead.

Lindor grounded out.

Edwin Díaz then set the Phillies down in order in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Mets took the first game of the series. It was the team’s largest ninth-inning comeback in 25 years.

Feel free to relive Gary Cohen’s calls of the night’s two biggest plays. Howie Rose’s, too.

The Mets are scheduled to play in Philadelphia tonight at 7:05 PM, but rain may wash out both tonight and tomorrow’s games.

If the Mets and Phillies play tonight as scheduled, James McCann will catch Max Scherzer for the first time.

Keith Hernandez is also scheduled to return to the booth tonight after spending time away with a health issue.

Brewers’ President of Baseball Operations David Stearns may be interested in filling the same position for the Mets.

The Mets rose to third in ESPN’s latest power rankings, behind the Yankees and the Dodgers.

Around the National League East

Bryce Harper’s recent examination reveals no significant improvement to the injury on his right forearm. He went 2-5 with a home run in yesterday’s loss.

The Nationals lost the rubber game 9-7 against the Rockies in Denver yesterday. Juan Soto swatted his sixth home run, good for his seventh RBI of the season.

Manny Machado mashed two taters as the Padres beat the Marlins 2-1 last night in San Diego.

Atlanta had the night off and will host the Brewers tonight in Cobb County.

After yesterday’s proceedings, the Mets hold a 5.5-game lead over the second-place Marlins in the division.

Around Major League Baseball

Shohei Ohtani struck out 11 batters as the Angels beat the Red Sox 8-0 yesterday in Boston.

Miguel Cabrera passed Al Kaline on the all-time hits list as the Astros beat the Tigers 3-2 yesterday in Houston.

Carlos Correa left the game late after receiving a pitch on his hands in consecutive plate appearances yesterday in Baltimore. The Orioles beat the Twins 5-3.

This Date in Mets History

Mets legend Willie Mays turns 91 today. Say hey!