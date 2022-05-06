Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/6/22: Drama in St. Lucie

*All results from games played on Wednesday, May 5, 2022

LEHIGH VALLEY 14, SYRACUSE 2 (BOX)

There’s not much in a game like this that the box score does not explain itself.

Lehigh Valley scored two runs in the first, and never came close to relinquishing the lead. Only one Mets pitcher came out of the game without surrendering a run (shout out Andrew Mitchell); it was just an all around terrible job by the Syracuse pitching staff.

Offensively they peppered some hits around the diamond but did not take advantage of them. The highlight was a towering Daniel Palka home run.

HARTFORD 5, BINGHAMTON 3 (BOX)

Binghamton did all their offensive damage in the middle innings. Their first run came on a Zach Ashford bases loaded walk, but they could not capitalize on having the bases juiced any further. Their second and third runs came on a well struck Ronny Mauricio. The offense was dead outside of that, but both Mauricio and Francisco Alvarez had good games, something you definitely want to see despite the score. Baty went hitless (do not love to see), but walked twice (do love to see), so he had a more up and down game than the other two.

Binghamton starter Alex Valverde really struggled, giving up seven hits and four runs in four innings of work. The bullpen was solid, but the offense could not pick up Valverde’s start.

ABERDEEN 4, BROOKLYN 1 (BOX)

Brooklyn went down 2-0 in the first, and that was basically the end of the affair. They struggled to do anything at all on offense, amassing just six hits and a single run, on a Rowdey Jordan double in the fifth. They struck out a whopping 14 times in the loss, as they were simply dominated by the Aberdeen pitching.

The pitching was more solid than not, though the trio of Oscar Rojas, Reyson Santos and Brendan Hardy struck out four throughout the game, failing to miss many bats in the loss.

ST. LUCIE 4, PALM BEACH 3 / 11 (BOX)

The vast majority of this game was a ho-hum affair. Luis Moreno threw 6.2 scoreless innings, Levi David finished up the seventh inning, and Dan Goggin threw a scoreless eighth. St. Lucie already scratched across three runs, the first on a Justin Guerrera single in the second, the second on a Jose Rivera solo homer, and the third on a Kevin Villavicencio single, both of which were in the seventh. It seemed like an easy 3-0 win.

Goggin came out for the ninth and promptly hit the lead off hitter (and immediately picked him off). He did not carry the momentum of the pick off going, walking the next batter, surrendering a single, and walking another batter to load the bases. He walked in a run and got pulled for Daniel Suarez, to who his credit did a good job to keep the game going. He forced an RBI ground out, gave up a game-tying RBI single, and got the last out to keep hope alive.

A scoreless tenth on both sides saw us go to the 11th inning, where Albert Suarez drove home what would turn out to be the game winning run after the free runner on second base stole third. Joshua Cornielly, who pitched the tenth, got a chance to finish off his win, and did so. He got the first two batters before hitting the third batter of the inning with a pitch. He got out of it, securing the only win in the Mets system on the evening (despite, you know, a little comeback by the Mets).