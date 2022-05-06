Tonight’s Mets game against Phillies postponed due to rain

The Phillies have postponed their game tonight against the Mets due to heavy rain. The game was originally scheduled for a 7:05 start, with Max Scherzer scheduled to pitch to James McCann for the first time this season.

There isn’t much opportunity to play a Saturday doubleheader with more rain in the forecast tomorrow, so the Phillies have scheduled a split-admission doubleheader on August 20th to make up for the postponement. Anyone who holds a ticket for tonight’s game will be able to attend the later game, while a separate ticket will be needed to attend the game scheduled for 1:05 PM.

From there the scheduling might get hairy since the Mets visit the Phillies only once more this season, and there’s a chance tomorrow’s game also gets postponed. In order to hit the minimum word count, we’ll end this post by reminding you that the Mets came back from a 7-1 deficit in the ninth to beat the Phillies 8-7 last night.