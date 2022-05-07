Meet the Mets

Yesterday’s game against the Phillies was postponed due to rain and will be made up in a doubleheader in August (which just means we get to bask in the glory of Thursday’s improbable win for a little while longer).

This Mets team has shown themselves to be a fun and special group thus far this season.

They’ve also shown that they are capable of doing something wildly improbable every single night.

The Mets have managed a few other comebacks like the kind they had on Thursday night throughout their history.

Hitters on the team have been pondering about the status of the baseballs this year.

Francisco Lindor is continuing to handle the pressure in his second season in New York.

From the very beginning, Max Scherzer was destined to be an all-time great.

Mets great David Wright was inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.

Around the National League East

Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his first homer of the season—and fell down in the process—but that was not enough for the Braves, who fell to the Brewers 6-3.

Joe Girardi is firmly on the hot seat after the Phillies’ sluggish start to the season was culminated with Thursday’s ugly loss.

The Nationals were unable to put any runs on the board and suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Angels.

The Marlins have had some close losses, but they’re not settling for moral victories.

Around Major League Baseball

Dan Bellino issued a public apology for his actions towards Madison Bumgarner in a game earlier this week.

It looks like Carlos Correa will avoid an IL stint after getting hit in the hands on Thursday.

Adam Wainwright has been placed on the COVID IL, though he evidently is asymptomatic.

Various teams have seen their playoff odds dramatically change—for better or worse—since the start of the season.

The White Sox have some cause for concern after their sluggish start has dramatically shifted the state of the AL Central race.

Who is currently leading in the Rookie of the Year races in both leagues?

This Date in Mets History

On this date one year ago, a question for the ages was posed: rat or raccoon?