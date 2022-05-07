Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/7/22: Rough times in Double-A

*All results from games played on Friday, May 6, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (9-17)
Lehigh Valley 6, Syracuse 2 (BOX)
A rough all-around performance from Syracuse - aside from two solo homers in the seventh, they managed no other offense, while a disastrous sixth inning from Rob Zastryzny put them in a hole they had no chance to escape. None of the pitchers in this one were particularly good, combining to walk five and allow eight hits while striking out only six. The offense was similarly inept, with Daniel Palka and Nick Meyer launching the aforementioned home runs but doing little otherwise.
- SS Wyatt Young: 1-4, 2 K
- CF Nick Plummer: 1-4, 2B, 3 K
- 1B Daniel Palka: 1-4, R, HR (8), RBI, 2 K
- C Nick Meyer: 1-4, R, HR (2), RBI, 2 K
- DH Patrick Mazeika: 1-4, K
- RF Khalil Lee: 0-3
- LF Carlos Cortes: 0-3, K, E (4)
- 3B Cody Bohanek: 0-3, 2 K
- 2B Branden Fryman: 1-3, 2 K
- RHP Felix Pena: 4.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 K, L (0-4)
- LHP Rob Zastryzny: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- RHP Yoan Lopez: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Justin Dillon: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
Transaction Alert: C Jose Colina assigned to Binghamton Rumble Ponies from Syracuse Mets.
Transaction Alert: SS Branden Fryman assigned to Syracuse Mets from Brooklyn Cyclones.
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (7-16)
Hartford 4, Binghamton 2 (BOX)
Five hits, no walks, and no runs were all the Rumble Ponies could muster in this one offensively. Brett Baty continued his recent striggules, striking out three times, and Ronny Mauricio went hitless himself (Francisco Alvarez had the day off). An unremarkable slate of pitchers pitched unremarkably, but that was inconsequential given the lack of offense.
- CF Jake Mangum: 1-4, K
- 3B Luke Ritter: 1-4, 2 K
- DH Brett Baty: 1-4, 3 K
- SS Ronny Mauricio: 0-3
- C Hayden Senger: 1-3, 2B
- RF Johneshwy Fargas: 0-3, K
- 1B Jeremy Vasquez: 0-3, K
- LF Zach Ashford: 1-3, 2B, K
- 2B Manny Rodriguez: 0-3, 2 K
- RHP Alec Kisena: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, L (1-2)
- RHP Mitch Ragan: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
Transaction Alert: Binghamton Rumble Ponies activated RHP Kevin Gadea.
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (12-11)
POSTPONED (RAIN)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (17-7)
St. Lucie 8, Palm Beach 3 (BOX)
St. Lucie continued their organizational bullying of Palm Beach with an 8-3 drubbing. Calvin Ziegler was a mixed bag, striking out four but also walking four in four innings. Alex Ramirez had yet another three-hit day and now has an OPS of .944, while Shervyen Newton launched his fourth home run of the year in the fourth inning. Lots of fours in there. Omar De Los Santos had two hits and two RBIs (2+2=4) in the win as well.
- DH Alex Ramirez: 3-5, 3B, K
- CF Stanley Consuegra: 0-4, R, BB, K, 2 SB (3)
- SS Shervyen Newton: 2-4, 2 R, HR (4), 2 RBI, BB, 2 K
- LF Carlos Dominguez: 1-4, R, 2B, BB, 3 K, CS (4)
- RF Omar De Los Santos: 2-5, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 K, SB (12)
- 1B Raul Beracierta: 0-4, BB, 2 K
- C Drake Osborn: 2-3, R, 2B, RBI
- 3B Kevin Villavicencio: 0-4, 3 K
- 2B Junior Tilien: 1-3, R, RBI, BB, K
- RHP Calvin Ziegler: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K
- RHP Carson Seymour: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K. W (3-0)
