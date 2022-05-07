Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/7/22: Rough times in Double-A

*All results from games played on Friday, May 6, 2022

Lehigh Valley 6, Syracuse 2 (BOX)

A rough all-around performance from Syracuse - aside from two solo homers in the seventh, they managed no other offense, while a disastrous sixth inning from Rob Zastryzny put them in a hole they had no chance to escape. None of the pitchers in this one were particularly good, combining to walk five and allow eight hits while striking out only six. The offense was similarly inept, with Daniel Palka and Nick Meyer launching the aforementioned home runs but doing little otherwise.

Transaction Alert: C Jose Colina assigned to Binghamton Rumble Ponies from Syracuse Mets.

Transaction Alert: SS Branden Fryman assigned to Syracuse Mets from Brooklyn Cyclones.

Hartford 4, Binghamton 2 (BOX)

Five hits, no walks, and no runs were all the Rumble Ponies could muster in this one offensively. Brett Baty continued his recent striggules, striking out three times, and Ronny Mauricio went hitless himself (Francisco Alvarez had the day off). An unremarkable slate of pitchers pitched unremarkably, but that was inconsequential given the lack of offense.

Transaction Alert: Binghamton Rumble Ponies activated RHP Kevin Gadea.

POSTPONED (RAIN)

St. Lucie 8, Palm Beach 3 (BOX)

St. Lucie continued their organizational bullying of Palm Beach with an 8-3 drubbing. Calvin Ziegler was a mixed bag, striking out four but also walking four in four innings. Alex Ramirez had yet another three-hit day and now has an OPS of .944, while Shervyen Newton launched his fourth home run of the year in the fourth inning. Lots of fours in there. Omar De Los Santos had two hits and two RBIs (2+2=4) in the win as well.

Star of the Night

Alex Ramirez

Goat of the Night

Rob Zastryzny