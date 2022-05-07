Mets and Phillies rained out for second day in a row

After Friday’s game between the Phillies and Mets was postponed due to heavy rain all across the area, the two teams tried harder to get a game in today—showing up to the stadium and releasing lineups—but they ultimately had to postpone today’s game as well. It will be made up in a straight doubleheader tomorrow starting at 12:35PM ET.

The earlier start tomorrow is presumably to accommodate the Phillies, who head off on a west coast road trip on Monday. The Mets have an off day on Monday, which means they will not have to rejigger their rotation in the upcoming week to make up for the doubleheader.

The Mets will send Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt to the mound in the two games tomorrow; the Phillies will likely start Zach Eflin and Kyle Gibson, though the order of which is yet to be determined.

There were six games postponed across baseball yesterday due to this rain system currently pounding the Northeast, and this is now the second game postponed today. This is a very wet Mother’s Day weekend in this region of the country.