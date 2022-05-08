Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/8/22: The more things change, the more they stay the same

*All results from games played on Saturday, May 7, 2022

LEHIGH VALLEY 4, SYRACUSE 1 (BOX)

One of these days, Syracuse will get to double-digit wins. Last night was not the night.

ROSTER ALERT: Syracuse Mets placed RHP Tim Adleman on the temporarily inactive list.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets optioned 2B Gosuke Katoh to Syracuse Mets.

BINGHAMTON 5, HARTFORD 4 (BOX)

The Rumble Ponies snapped their losing streak, barely hanging on against the Yard Goats. Down 3-0, the Rumble Ponies scored a run in the fifth, two in the sixth to tie it, and two in the seventh to take the lead. Michel Otanez allowed a run to score in the ninth, but struck out his final batters and closed the door for his third save of the season.

GAME ONE

POSTPONED (RAIN)

GAME TWO

POSTPONED (RAIN)

PALM BEACH 13, ST. LUCIE 9 (BOX)

Winners of seven straight games, St. Lucie finally had their streak broken. With the game tied at 4-4, Trey McLoughlin, making his 2022 debut, gave up three runs in the bottom of the sixth and had to leave the game due to injury to add insult to…well, injury. Grant Hartwig and Miguel Alfonseca combined to allow five more in the seventh and one in the eighth, and while St. Lucie did make it competitive by scoring five in the ninth- Alex Ramirez had another multi-hit game, his fourth in his last five games- they were unable to dig completely out of the hole they found themselves in.

