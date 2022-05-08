Mets call up Stephen Nogosek, will use Adonis Medina as 27th man today

Ahead of their doubleheader in Philadelphia this afternoon, the Mets called up right-handed relief pitcher Stephen Nogosek and optioned fellow right-handed reliever Adonis Medina. The latter will, however, serve as the team’s 27th man for the second game of the doubleheader.

In an unsurprising move, the team has also released second baseman and designated hitter Robinson Canó, who was designated for assignment last week and whose salary was always incredibly unlikely to be picked up by another team on waivers.

Nogosek has thrown 10.2 innings for Triple-A Syracuse this year, and he has a 1.69 ERA in that time. He has just 9.2 major league innings to his name and has racked up a 9.31 ERA in them. Medina has thrown 3.2 innings for the Mets in the big leagues this year and has yet to allow a run or issue a walk. He threw a total of 11.2 innings out of the Phillies’ bullpen between the 2020 and 2021 seasons, his only major league experience before this year.