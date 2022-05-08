Mets spit doubleheader with Phillies

Game 1

The nice thing about looking back at the first game of a doubleheader makes it easy to try to keep things in perspective. The Mets could have won their first of two games in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon, but they did not. And at the end of the day, that wasn’t too much of an issue.

Max Scherzer was not his most dominant self in this game, but he went six innings and allowed three runs on ten hits. He struck out seven and didn’t walk anyone, which is good, and despite his imperfect start, he gave the Mets a chance to win.

Unfortunately, the Mets only scored twice, plating two runs in the sixth inning—with one of them scoring on a rally-killing double play into which James McCann hit. They threatened, in that inning and afterward, but didn’t score more. Francisco Lindor drove in one of the runs in the sixth on a double that sure seemed like it could have been a home run with a non-2022 baseball.

But the Mets came up short, dropping the middle game of what became a three-game series in Philadelphia.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big winner: Brandon Nimmo, +10.1% WPA

Big loser: Dominic Smith, -15.7% WPA

Total pitcher WPA: +0.6% WPA

Total batter WPA: -50.6% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Francisco Lindor drives in a run with a double in the sixth, +12.9% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: James McCann grounds into a double play in the sixth, -11.0% WPA

Game 2

Sometimes one player takes over a baseball game, and Pete Alonso was the one to accomplish that feat in the second game of the Mets’ doubleheader. He hit a two-run home run in the first and a three-run home run in the fifth, allowing for more than enough cushion for the lone run that Chris Bassitt allowed in his start.

Bassitt went five-and-two-thirds innings with just that one run allowed. He struck out four, walked one, and gave up five hits.

The Mets tacked on a run in the top of the sixth when J.D. Davis scored on a wild pitch. That was their lone insurance run after Alonso’s home run heroics, but it was more than enough.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big winner: Pete Alonso, +46.3% WPA

Big loser: Eduardo Escobar, -6.4 % WPA

Total pitcher WPA: +22.4% WPA

Total batter WPA: +27.6% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Pete Alonso hits a three-run home run in the fifth, +25.3% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Jean Segura hits a solo home run in the second, -10.4% WPA