Final Score Game 1: Phillies 3, Mets 2-No comeback this time

Max Scherzer was not at his best after getting two extra days off and the Mets dropped the first game of the doubleheader 3-2 on another chilly day at Citizens Bank Park.

The Mets were down early when Bryce Harper took Scherzer deep in the first inning and then he struck again in the third with an RBI single. The Mets ace continued to struggle in the fourth but the Phillies tried hard to help him out of the inning with some head-scratching baserunning but Bryson Scott brought home the eventual winning run with a single.

Scherzer eventually did settle down and put in a quality start which gave the Mets a chance to come back. They rallied in the sixth, but unfortunately a double play by James McCann, despite bringing home a run, curbed what could’ve been a bigger rally. Francisco Lindor drove in Brandon Nimmo later in the inning for the second run but that is all the Mets would get.

In the seventh after two walks to lead off the inning, three straight strikeouts by Dominic Smith, Starling Marte, and Luis Guillorme fizzled the threat.

The bullpen did a good job keeping the Phillies off the board but there was no dramatic comeback in the ninth this time. Phooey.

