Final score: Mets 6, Phillies 1—Doubleheader split, series win

The Mets defeated the Phillies with ease in the second game of their Sunday afternoon doubleheader, as the game ended with a 6-1 score in New York’s favor. That gave the Mets a split in the doubleheader and a win in the rain-shortened three-game series.

Pete Alonso was undoubtedly the star of the show at the plate, hitting two home runs and driving in five in the process. After those five runs had been driven in by Alonso, the Mets tacked on a run on a wild pitch in the sixth that plated J.D. Davis.

Chris Bassitt was very good, too, giving the Mets five-and-two-thirds innings with four strikeouts, one walk, and one run allowed on five hits. The bullpen trio of Chasen Shreve, Drew Smith, and Seth Lugo combined to keep the Phillies off the board the rest of the way. With that, the Mets have still not lost a series in 2022 and are 20-10 on the season.