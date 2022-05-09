Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/9/22: Mother’s Day Mets

*All results from games played on Sunday, May 8, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (10-19)
SYRACUSE 11, LEHIGH VALLEY 4 (BOX)
Syracuse finally won their tenth game of the year! The hitters logged a season-high 15 hits, while the pitchers logged a season-high 16 strikeouts. David Peterson looked solid, striking seven of eight batters out swinging, Mark Vientos returned to the lineup after missing a few days and had a multi-hit game with a homer, and catcher Nick Dini had a multi-hit game with multiple homers.
- SS Wyatt Young: 2-4, R, BB, K, SB (2)
- 2B Travis Blankenhorn: 1-5, RBI, K
- DH Daniel Palka: 1-5, R, K
- 1B Patrick Mazeika: 2-5, R, 2B, RBI
- CF Khalil Lee: 1-3, 2 R, 2B, RBI, 2 BB
- 3B Mark Vientos: 2-3, 2 R, HR (2), 4 RBI, 2 BB
- LF Carlos Cortes: 1-5, R
- C Nick Dini: 3-3, 3 R, 2 HR (1, 2), 3 RBI, BB
- RF Quinn Brodey: 2-4, RBI, K
- LHP David Peterson: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 K
- RHP Anthony Vizcaya: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- LHP Alex Claudio: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Colin Holderman: 2.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets selected the contract of RHP Stephen Nogosek from Syracuse Mets.
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (8-18)
HARTFORD 7, BINGHAMTON 2 (BOX)
The Yard Goats took the lead in the bottom of the first and never looked back, taking the series against the Rumble Ponies. The Mets had Jose Butto pitch as an opener and he allowed a pair of runs in his inning of work. The bullpen was more or less solid with the exception of Kevin Gaeda, who allowed five runs in his inning plus of work.
- 3B Luke Ritter: 1-4, RBI, K, E (2)
- DH Francisco Alvarez: 0-4, K
- LF Brett Baty: 1-4, 2 K
- SS Ronny Mauricio: 0-4, K, E (5)
- CF Jake Mangum: 1-4, R, K
- C Hayden Senger: 0-3, K, HBP
- 1B Matt Winaker: 0-2, K, 2 HBP
- 2B Manny Rodriguez: 2-4, R, 2B, RBI, K
- RF Antoine Duplantis: 0-3
- RHP Jose Butto: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, L (1-3)
- LHP Nate Fisher: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- RHP Kevin Gadea: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- RHP Josh Hejka: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, HBP
- RHP Bryce Montes de Oca: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (12-14)
GAME ONE
ABERDEEN 4, BROOKLYN 3 / 7 (BOX)
Junior Santos looked good in the first, but that is really the only positive development to take away from his outing. In the second, he gave up two consecutive doubles, walked a batter, and then gave up a hard single, leading to Luis Rivera bringing in Justin Courtney from the pen, who allowed an inherited run to score and then one of his own in the third. That run would actually turn out to be the deciding run of the game, as Brooklyn came close to mounting a comeback. After scoring a run in the fourth, fifth, and sixth to make it a 4-3 game, the Cyclones loaded the bases in the seventh before Nic Gaddis grounded out to end the game.
- DH Tanner Murphy: 0-4, 4 K
- LF Rowdey Jordan: 0-4, 2 K
- 1B JT Schwartz: 1-3, R, RBI, BB
- 3B Nic Gaddis: 1-4, K
- RF Brandon McIlwain: 1-3, R, 3B, K
- SS Wilmer Reyes: 1-3, 2 RBI
- C Matt O’Neill: 1-2, BB
- CF Jaylen Palmer: 0-2, R, K, HBP
- 2B Warren Saunders: 1-2, 2B, BB
- RHP Junior Santos: 1.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, L (0-4)
- RHP Justin Courtney: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K, E (1)
- RHP Garrison Bryant: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K
GAME TWO
ABERDEEN 5, BROOKLYN 1 / 7 (BOX)
Jose Mena hit a home run. Really, that’s the only good thing that I can say about this one.
- LF Rowdey Jordan: 1-4, K
- SS Wilmer Reyes: 0-4, 2 K
- DH Matt O’Neill: 1-3, 2B, 2 K
- 1B JT Schwartz: 0-3, 3 K
- C Jose Mena: 2-2, R, HR (1), RBI, BB
- 3B Jose Peroza: 2-3, K, E (1)
- RF Brandon McIlwain: 0-3
- CF Jaylen Palmer: 0-3, SB (6)
- 2B Warren Saunders: 0-2, BB, 2 K
- RHP Daison Acosta: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 K, WP, L (0-4)
- RHP Sammy Tavarez: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, HBP
- LHP Cam Opp: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Evy Ruibal: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- RHP Hunter Parsons: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (18-9)
PALM BEACH 5, ST. LUCIE 2 (BOX)
Another day, another great game for Alex Ramirez. After Saturday’s loss, he put St. Lucie on the board early with a third inning RBI triple and an RBI single in the fifth, but Raimon Gomez coughed up the 2-0 lead by allowing three runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth. After managing just one baserunner in the seventh and eighth, William Lugo and Raul Beracierta sparked a mini rally in the ninth with a single apiece, but 18-year-old 2021 IFA Kevin Villavicencio grounded into a double play to end the game.
- CF Alex Ramirez: 2-4, 3B, 2 RBI
- LF Stanley Consuegra: 0-3, BB
- SS Shervyen Newton: 0-3, BB, 3 K
- DH Justin Guerrera: 0-4, 2 K
- RF Carlos Dominguez: 0-3, K, HBP
- 3B William Lugo: 2-3, R, BB
- C Drake Osborn: 0-4, K, E (2)
- 1B Raul Beracierta: 2-4, K
- 2B Kevin Villavicencio: 1-4, R, 2B
- RHP Robert Colina: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K, HBP
- RHP Raimon Gomez: 2.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 K, WP, L (0-1)
- LHP Daniel Juarez: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K, HBP
Star of the Night
Nick Dini
Goat of the Night
Raimon Gomez
