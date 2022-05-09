Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/9/22: Mother’s Day Mets

*All results from games played on Sunday, May 8, 2022

SYRACUSE 11, LEHIGH VALLEY 4 (BOX)

Syracuse finally won their tenth game of the year! The hitters logged a season-high 15 hits, while the pitchers logged a season-high 16 strikeouts. David Peterson looked solid, striking seven of eight batters out swinging, Mark Vientos returned to the lineup after missing a few days and had a multi-hit game with a homer, and catcher Nick Dini had a multi-hit game with multiple homers.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets selected the contract of RHP Stephen Nogosek from Syracuse Mets.

HARTFORD 7, BINGHAMTON 2 (BOX)

The Yard Goats took the lead in the bottom of the first and never looked back, taking the series against the Rumble Ponies. The Mets had Jose Butto pitch as an opener and he allowed a pair of runs in his inning of work. The bullpen was more or less solid with the exception of Kevin Gaeda, who allowed five runs in his inning plus of work.

GAME ONE

ABERDEEN 4, BROOKLYN 3 / 7 (BOX)

Junior Santos looked good in the first, but that is really the only positive development to take away from his outing. In the second, he gave up two consecutive doubles, walked a batter, and then gave up a hard single, leading to Luis Rivera bringing in Justin Courtney from the pen, who allowed an inherited run to score and then one of his own in the third. That run would actually turn out to be the deciding run of the game, as Brooklyn came close to mounting a comeback. After scoring a run in the fourth, fifth, and sixth to make it a 4-3 game, the Cyclones loaded the bases in the seventh before Nic Gaddis grounded out to end the game.

GAME TWO

ABERDEEN 5, BROOKLYN 1 / 7 (BOX)

Jose Mena hit a home run. Really, that’s the only good thing that I can say about this one.

PALM BEACH 5, ST. LUCIE 2 (BOX)

Another day, another great game for Alex Ramirez. After Saturday’s loss, he put St. Lucie on the board early with a third inning RBI triple and an RBI single in the fifth, but Raimon Gomez coughed up the 2-0 lead by allowing three runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth. After managing just one baserunner in the seventh and eighth, William Lugo and Raul Beracierta sparked a mini rally in the ninth with a single apiece, but 18-year-old 2021 IFA Kevin Villavicencio grounded into a double play to end the game.

Star of the Night

Nick Dini

Goat of the Night

Raimon Gomez