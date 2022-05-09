From Complex To Queens, Episode 167: New York MiLB, definitely not the place to be

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

Celebrating the first ever Mr. Punch and Judy show, the team chooses between some of the best “Punch and Judy hitters” in baseball history in Promote, Extend, Trade.

Next, Steve, Lukas, Ken, and Thomas give updates on their Way-Too-Early Draft Special players of interest.

After, the guys review how the Syracuse Mets, Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Brooklyn Cyclones, and St. Lucie Mets did this past week.

As always, you can listen or subscribe to the podcast through Apple Podcasts, where we encourage you to leave a review if you enjoy the show. It really helps! And you can find us on the Stitcher app, Spotify, or listen wherever you get podcasts.

Got questions? Comments? Concerns? You can email the show at fromcomplextoqueens at gmail dot com, and follow us on Twitter: Steve is (@stevesypa), Lukas is (@lvlahos343), Ken is (@kenlavin91), and Thomas is (@sadmetsszn).

Until next week, #lovethemets #lovethemets!