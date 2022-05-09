Mets Morning News: Splits

Meet the Mets

In game one of the doubleheader in Philly, Max Scherzer had an iffy day on the mound while three double plays doomed the Mets to a 3-2 loss. In game two, Chris Bassitt put up another solid start and earned his fourth win thanks to two home runs to Pete Alonso in a 6-1 triumph in the nightcap.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue short game 1, short game 2, and long, NY Post, Daily News, MLB.com, Newsday, North Jersey.

Twenty four starts, three teams, and 343 days after the undefeated streak started, Max Scherzer finally lost a decision in game one of the doubleheader.

Though he is the team’s third starter in a perfect world, Chris Bassitt bounced back like an ace in what could’ve been a disastrous third inning in game two.

The Robinson Cano era has come to its official conclusion as the Mets released the second baseman after 168 games over four seasons.

Immediately after the news of his release came out, Cano published a training video to his socials indicating that he is not quite done yet.

Though it will naturally be compared to the release of George Foster in 1986, Robinson Cano’s departure from the Mets is substantially less controversial.

Around the National League East

The Atlanta Braves gave Aaron Ashby and the Brewers a good shellacking in the Hank Aaron Series as they cruised to a 9-2 victory.

What seemed to be an easy win for Washington suddenly wasn’t as Tanner Rainey gave up three runs to the Angels with two outs in the ninth inning as the Nats left Anaheim with a 5-4 loss.

In another catastrophic ninth inning, the Marlins also found themselves one out away from a win before Jorge Alfaro hit a three-run homer, giving the Padres a 3-2 win over the fish.

Prior to Sunday’s doubleheader, the Phillies placed starters Zack Wheeler and Zach Eflin on the COVID-IL.

Around Major League Baseball

If you haven’t noticed already, the owners of the Reds and the A’s are big, dumb, upset babies and should be treated as such.

Left intercostal irritation has sent Former Met and current Red Sox starter Michael Wacha to the 15-day IL.

Former Future Met Chris Paddack left his start with elbow inflammation in the third inning, leaving the Twins bullpen to lock down the rest of the game.

Juan Lagares has returned to the Angels for another go-around, this time on a minor-league deal.

Gleyber Torres continued his Wilmer Flores-fication as he notched his seventh career walkoff for the Yankees.

Hours before his walkoff homer against the Marlins became a reality, Jorge Alfaro’s mother saw a pinch-hit home run with a pink bat in his future.

On the topic of motherly home runs, Cardinals rookie Juan Yepez vowed to hit his first career home run for his mother and then proceeded to do exactly that.

Top prospect George Kirby made his major league debut for the Mariners and even got to celebrate a walkoff before the day was done.

A late scratch prior to their Sunday Night Baseball contest, Marcus Stroman was placed on the injured list.

Baseball mothers can be a lot of things, but most importantly, they can be incredibly good posters.

Making his major league debut for the Diamondbacks, MLB’s number 14 prospect, Alek Thomas laced a double against the Rockies.

This Date in Mets History

Please wish legendary Met Aaron Harang a happy 44th birthday!