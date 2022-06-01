Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/1/22: Bats back Brooklyn

*All results from games played on Wednesday, May 31, 2022

WORCHESTER 9, SYRACUSE 8 / 10 INNINGS (BOX)

The Syracuse Mets struck first in last night’s game against the Worchester Red Sox, when Nick Dini singled home a run in the top of the second. Worchester tied the game in the bottom half of the inning, but Syracuse took the lead back in the top of the third on a solo homer from Khalil Lee. Worchester scored a pair in the bottom of the third to take a 3-2 lead. Syracuse once again immediately took the lead back, scoring three runs on a pair of RBI singles from Daniel Johnson and Jake Mangum, and a bases loaded walk from Mark Vientos. Worchester tied the game in the bottom of the fifth, and once again re-took the lead in the bottom of the sixth, scoring three runs in the inning. Down by three in the top of the eighth, Syracuse managed to tied the game at 8-8. The game remained tied through nine innings and into extras, until Worchester plated the winning run in the bottom of the tenth off of R.J. Alvarez. The Worchester Red Sox ultimately defeated the Syracuse Mets 9-8 in 10 innings.

ROSTER ALERT: The New York Mets have optioned first baseman Dominic Smith to the Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: The New York Mets have recalled right-handed pitcher Adonis Medina from the Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: Left-handed pitcher Nate Fisher has been assigned to the Syracuse Mets from the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

ROSTER ALERT: Right-handed pitcher Trey Cobb has been assigned to the Syracuse Mets from the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

ROSTER ALERT: Right-handed pitcher Bryce Montes de Oca has been assigned to the Syracuse Mets from the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

ROSTER ALERT: Right-handed pitcher Michel Otanez has been assigned to the Syracuse Mets from the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

ROSTER ALERT: Left-handed pitcher Andrew Mitchell has been assigned to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies from the Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Antonio Santos assigned to Binghamton Rumble Ponies from Syracuse Mets.

BROOKLYN 10, JERSEY SHORE 4 (BOX)

The Brooklyn Cyclones fell behind early in last night’s game against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. The BlueClaws scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the first, and another run in the bottom of the fourth off of Brooklyn starter Nick Zwack. Brooklyn tied the game in the top of the fifth, on a triple off the bat of Matt O’Neill, and took the lead on an RBI single from JT Schwartz later in the inning. Brooklyn extended their lead in the top of the sixth, scoring six runs in the inning, including a bases loaded triple from JT Schwartz. When the dust settled, Brooklyn found themselves ahead 10-3 heading into the late innings. Hunter Parsons allowed a run to score in the bottom of the ninth, but the Brooklyn Cyclones held on to defeat the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 10-4.

ST. LUCIE 5, DAYTONA 2 (BOX)

The St. Lucie Mets struck first in last night’s game against the Daytona Tortugas, when Carlos Dominguez hit a solo homer in the bottom of the second inning. Daytona tied the game, and later took the lead, in the top of the fourth inning off of Luis Moreno. St. Lucie trailed 2-1 until the bottom of the sixth, when Omar De Los Santos hit a two run homer to give the Mets the lead. The Mets extended their lead in the bottom of the eighth, on an RBI double from Omar De Los Santos, and an RBI ground out that allowed him to score later in the inning, The St. Lucie Mets ultimately defeated the Daytona Tortugas 5-2.

Star of the Night

Luis Moreno

Goat of the Night

Yoan Lopez