Meet the Mets

The Mets’ offense put up another impressive performance against the Nationals on Tuesday night, winning 10-0. Trevor Williams got the start and threw 5 shutout innings, while at the plate, Starling Marte and Eduardo Escobar both hit home runs, along with Francisco Lindor extending his RBI streak to 9 games. Carlos Carrasco takes the mound this afternoon as the Mets go for the three-game sweep.

In a move that seemed more and more inevitable, the Mets optioned Dominic Smith to Triple-A on Tuesday afternoon.

David Lennon writes the Mets had no choice but to option Dom Smith.

Johan Santana returned to Citi Field last night as the Mets honored the 10-year anniversary of his no-hitter, the first in franchise history.

Santana wants former manager Terry Collins to be at peace with his decision to leave Santana in the game, saying nobody can take the no-hitter away from either of them.

Ian O’Connor writes Collins’ demons of leaving Santana in finally feel exorcized.

You can relive Santana’s no-hitter through those who saw it live and participated in it, in this excellent oral history from Anthony DiComo.

Brandon Nimmo is expected to return to the lineup either this afternoon or tomorrow against the Dodgers.

Tylor Megill threw live BP off the Citi Field mound yesterday afternoon.

Francisco Lindor was named NL Player of the Week for May 23-29.

With a storybook first couple of games with the Mets, Nick Plummer has placed himself in Mets’ lore. His memorable weekend was only a matter of time writes Mark Sanchez.

Johan Santana has also had his influence on the next generation of Mets’ pitchers, helping teach Jacob deGrom his changeup.

Around the National League East

Matt Olson had a big night but the Braves blew a late lead, losing to the Diamondbacks extra innings. They’re now 10.5 games back of the Mets in the division.

The Marlins were rained out in Colorado and will play a doubleheader against the Rockies today.

The Phillies continued their free fall, losing for the fifth straight game in extra innings to the Giants.

To add injury to insult, Jean Segura fractured his finger as well.

Around Major League Baseball

The Yankees got to Noah Syndergaard early in Syndergaard’s return to New York City, as he gave up five runs.

MLB.com looks at the 10 starting pitchers most likely to be dealt away by the trade deadline.

Albert Pujols pushed the Cardinals past the Padres with a walk-off sacrifice fly.

The Rays suffered yet another injury, as Wander Franco was placed on the IL.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Steve Sypa looked at which Mets minor league players had strong performances in week seven of the minor league season.

This Date in Mets History

Today is the ten-year anniversary of Johan Santana throwing the first no-hitter in Mets history.