Final score: Mets 5, Nationals 0—Neato Nido

The Mets swept the Nationals for their second straight sweep and to bring their homestand to an undefeated 6-0 record. Their offense wasn’t as potent as it’s been the past few days but it did enough. A two-run Tomas Nido single, a Francisco Lindor RBI sacrifice fly, and a eighth inning two-run Nido double (for his fourth hit of the day) did enough to put the Mets ahead, and three runs was more than enough to put the Nationals to bed.

The other reason why the Mets were able to keep the Nationals at bay was their pitching. Carlos Carrasco, despite not having his best stuff and finding himself in trouble frequently, was able to get through five scoreless innings with just four hits to five walks and five strikeouts. Lugo pitched two scoreless innings, and Adam Ottavino found himself in some trouble but worked through it to get through the eighth unscathed. Edwin Díaz pitched a scoreless ninth to put the game to bed.

The Mets now head west to start their toughest stretch yet, facing three of California’s best teams, the Dodgers, Padres, and Angels.