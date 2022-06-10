This Week in Mets Quotes: Steve Cohen can’t stop watching The Mets

Your 2022 New York Mets: We didn’t really know what we had.

“If you asked me that question in spring training I would have said, ‘Boy that is going to be a problem [to loss Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer]. But we didn’t really know what we had. A lot of times you are hoping for the best, but it’s really been a team effort and it’s been across the board. I think it’s infectious.” -Steve Cohen [New York Post]

A little higher expectations than ‘meaningful games in September.’

“Forget about the 9 ½-game lead, it’s the way they are playing. We had a big lead last year, but it was different. This looks different. It’s still early. I am not going to get excited, because we know things can change. I will get excited in August.” -Steve Cohen [New York Post]

Honestly, would love to hear more about the infrastructure.

“I said at the beginning it’s going to take a while and we still have a ways to go. We are building up our infrastructure and I think that continues, we are making progress, but that is not a one- or two-year phenomenon. That’s going to take a while because there’s so many different parts. I know we’re making progress but I will never feel satisfied. That is not who I am. I am always trying to figure out where else we can go next and I am always in a state of constant improvement and that’s the way I want this organization to run.” -Steve Cohen [New York Post]

$200k “just for fun” must be nice.

“[The $300 million payroll maximum is] only a number, right? There are lots of ways to figure it out. Either I will or I won’t. Maybe 299.9 or 300.1. Maybe I will do the 300.1 just for fun.” -Steve Cohen [New York Post]

I agree but with a two- and four-year old, I have to be honest, these West Coast trips have been brutal.

“Just watching them come back [has been the most enjoyable part of the 2022 Mets]. How much fun is that? You’re never out of it. The real problem is I can’t turn the TV off because I gotta stay up and watch. Before you could turn the TV off and say, ‘They’re not going to come back.’ Now I leave the TV on.” -Steve Cohen [New York Daily News]

Showtime Pete—sorry, that’s terrible, Polar Bear Pete stays.

“I don’t think we expect anything less. Ever since he came up, he’s put on a show.” -David Peterson [MLB]

Pete Alonso reacts to being told that he’s tied for 10th place for most HRs as a Met exactly like you’d expect Pete would.

“Oh, that’s sick. I didn’t know that. I just want to keep it going.” -Pete Alonso [MLB]

J.D. Davis when asked if splitting with the Dodgers was a good test for the Mets.

“Hopefully the test is more so at the end of the year. I think this was more of a quiz and we weren’t at full strength. We didn’t have [Jacob] deGrom, we didn’t have [Max] Scherzer. We didn’t have our starting shortstop [Francisco Lindor] for a game because he hurt his finger. Just to come out here and get a split says a lot about our team.” -J.D. Davis [New York Post]

Love the Mets? Love the Mets.

“It felt like a playoff atmosphere. We obviously know what type of team the Dodgers are, but at the same time we have respect for every other team. We also know that we are a good team as well.” -Eduardo Escobar [New York Post]

Narrator: He is no longer on the team.

“To have the team have that trust in me to pitch in that big spot, it’s really been everything for me I love being part of this team.” -Adonis Medina [MLB]

Congratulations to Eduardo Escobar for joining the ranks of the immortal Eric Valent (Seriously, though, sincere congrats).

“Tonight was a special night for me, but the most important thing for me is the win.” -Eduardo Escobar [New York Post]

So...yes?

“I don’t know if you can attribute [two west coast trips] to what’s going on now. But it must play some kind of role, I could imagine. It’s a little tough coming across the country and not having an off day and time change and ‘Hey you are playing the next day.’ That could be an easy way to explain it, but probably not the best as an athlete and a competitor. We always expect a lot out of ourselves regardless of the situation. … It’s tough.” -Mark Canha [New York Post]

Mets fans also did not anticipate a ground ball that much in years.

“I haven’t anticipated a ground ball that much in years. I knew the first ground ball was going to come to me.” -Francisco Lindor [New York Post]

Rough week for Chris.

“Two bad pitches and with this lineup that is basically all that it takes.” -Chris Bassitt [New York Post]

Mets Tweets of the Week

Sounds like the Mets may file a complaint to MLB about the "rat urine" smell at Dodger Stadium around the work areas on the visitor's side (we mentioned this yesterday). One problem is trying to document a smell. It's not like they can just take a picture and send it to MLB. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) June 4, 2022

AA Quote of the Week/SiteBot FacePalm of the Week

“So here we are again, the Mets stroking out eight hits…” -Keith Hernandez

“Did you say stroking out?” -Gary Cohen

“Yes. It’s a baseball stroke!” -Keith Hernandez

“I think you need to watch your language there because, you know, we’re getting older. And stroking out is something we don’t want to be doing.” -Gary Cohen

“What are you saying, I’m a creepy old man?” -Keith Hernandez [New York Post]