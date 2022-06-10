Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), Episode 98: Bassitt Sours in So. Cal

Welcome to Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), the new/old favorite from Amazin’ Avenue editors Chris McShane and Brian Salvatore.

The Mets are hanging out in So. Cal, and so far, the trip has been a mixed bag. The Mets are 3-4 against the Dodgers and Padres, had a couple of really poor games, but also avoided major injuries, and split the series with the best team in the National League. Brian and Chris, predictably, aren’t panicking yet, and are looking forward to the imminent return of Tylor Megill.

Chris’s Music Pick:

Brad Mehldau - Live in Tokyo

Brian’s Music Pick:

Sons of Kemet - Your Queen is a Reptile

You can listen or subscribe to all of our wonderful Amazin’ Avenue Audio podcasts through Apple Podcasts, where we encourage you to leave a review if you enjoy the show. It really helps! And you can find us on the Stitcher app, Spotify, or listen wherever you get podcasts.

If you’ve got questions that you’d like us to discuss on the air, email the show at aaaudiopodcast@gmail.com.

Make sure to follow the site on Twitter (@AmazinAvenue), as Brian (@BrianNeedsaNap). and Chris (@ChrisMcShane).

And, until next time, Let’s Go Mets.