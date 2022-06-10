Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/10/22: St. Lucie Saviors

*All results from games played on Wednesday, June 9, 2022

SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE 12, SYRACUSE 4 (BOX)

Mike Montgomery had a night to forget, going just 1.2 innings and giving up a whopping six runs, all of which were in the second inning. The bullpen followed up with a similar effort, as Yandy Diaz, Eric Orze, and Michel Otanez gave up six (five earned) of their own. It was simply a bad game amidst a bad season in Syracuse.

NEW HAMPSHIRE 9, BINGHAMTON 5 (BOX)

While the game ended 9-5, there was a bit of a roller coaster ride to get to that final. Starter Jose Chacin did Mike Montgomery one better, surrendering seven runs in the first inning, getting pulled with two outs in the frame. The Rumble Ponies bullpen did a commendable job keeping it a game, holding New Hampshire to two runs throughout the final [checks notes] 8.1 innings of the game.

The offense did mount a comeback, and pushed five runs across the board in the loss, mostly due to the big three bats one would expect. Brett Baty led off and was constantly on base, notching two hits and walking twice. Francisco Alavrez made his only hit a big one, hitting a long two run homer. Ronny Mauricio added two RBI in the game as well.

ABERDEEN 6, BROOKLYN 1 (BOX)

Brooklyn’s offense had a weird showing in the loss. They pushed their only run across in the first, by way of a Brandon McIlwain one out triple, but he was left stranded at third. which proved to be a microcosm of the game. The Cyclones pieced together nine hits but only scored that one run, going a whopping 1-12 with runners in scoring position.

The Cyclones pitching staff had to walk the tightrope with the thinnest of margins, and promptly fell off. Starter Junior Santos was good, giving up two runs (one earned) over six innings, striking out five. The Brooklyn bullpen gave up four runs, however, putting the game effectively out of reach.

ST. LUCIE 8, JUPITER 3 (BOX)

A win!

The only win in the Mets organization on this day belongs to the St. Lucie Mets, who continue their strong 2022 season.

Junior Tilien got the scoring started in the third inning with a two RBI double, but that 2-0 was cut to 2-1 in the bottom of the frame. That scored held until the sixth inning, where the Mets bats took over.

Omar De Los Santos, Stanley Consuegra, and William Lugo worked back to back to back walks to load the bases with one out in the inning. A Carlos Dominguez strikeout put the rally in jeopardy, but Justin Guerrera had other plans. He roped a two run double into left to make it a 4-1 game. Brady Smith worked a walk, and back to back singles by Jose Rivera and Alex Ramirez pushed the lead to 7-1.

A Levi David wild pitch returned one of those runs, but Lugo got it back with a single to make it 8-2. Jupiter added a run in the eighth, but it was too little too late for them.

FCL METS 6, FCL NATIONALS 2 / 6 (BOX)

The Mets scored six runs in six innings, winning a rain shortened game to push their record to 2-1. They scored two in the third by way of a Wilfredo Lara single and a Vincert Perozo sacrifice fly, three in the third on an Eduardo Salazar home run, a Hector Rodriguez single and a wild pitch, and one in the fifth on a second wild pitch.

Star of the Night

Alex Ramirez

Goat of the Night

Jose Chacin