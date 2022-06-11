Meet the Mets

Tylor Megill made his return from the injured list and pitched 3.1 innings in the series opener against the Angels. The bullpen held the fort the rest of the way, and the Mets offense—led by three RBIs from both Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha—did their job to secure a 7-3 win to break their two-game losing streak.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, NY Post, Daily News, Newsday, North Jersey, MLB.com

Pete Alonso was back in the Mets’ lineup just a few days after getting hit by a pitch in the hand.

Alonso’s return is obviously important, as his production over the past few years ranks high amongst both other players and all-time Mets.

It looks like Starling Marte will also avoid the IL and make his return to the Mets sometime over the next couple days.

Stephen Nogosek was demoted to the minors to make room for Megill on the roster.

Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer will soon face live hitters in an important step towards their eventual return.

Trevor May provided his own injury update as he continues to make progress in returning from the IL.

Former Met, current Angel, and eternal Busch Light enthusiast Aaron Loup wanted to stay with the Mets, but wound having to take the offer that was on the table for him.

Around the National League East

The Braves will evidently never lose again, as they extended their winning streak to nine games with a 4-2 victory over the Pirates.

The Phillies will also evidently never lose again, as they extended their winning streak to eight games with a 7-5 victory over the Diamondbacks.

The Marlins will probably lose again, but they extended their winning streak to four games with a 7-4 victory over the Astros.

The Nationals will certainly lose again, but they started a new winning streak with an 11-5 victory over the Brewers.

Pablo López has quietly been a revelation for the Marlins in recent years.

Around Major League Baseball

The Tigers received disappointing injury news, as former number one overall pick Casey Mize will be undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Rays reliever Andrew Kittredge will be joining Mize in undergoing Tommy John surgery.

In similarly awful news, Twins top prospect Royce Lewis tore his ACL for the second time and will be sidelined for another twelve months.

Walker Buehler had to leave his start after four innings due to right elbow discomfort.

Joe Musgrove and Chad Kuhl entertained themselves while pitching against each other on the mound by playing a game of tic-tac-toe.

A few MLB veterans may find themselves on the All-Star team for the first times in their careers in 2022.

Tony La Russa made a very bad managerial decision earlier this week.

After initially refusing a minor league assignment, Robinson Canó has now signed a minor-league deal with the Padres and will report to Triple-A.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Chris McShane and Brian Salvatore spoke about the first two series in the Mets’ West Coast road trip on the latest episode of Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show).

Vasilis Drimalitis previewed the weekend series against the Angels and predicted a sweep for the Mets.

Joe Sokolowski provided the latest installment of This Week in Mets Quotes.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets had an invigorating game against the Angels on this date in 2005, as Marlon Anderson hit a pinch-hit game-tying inside-the-ninth homer in the ninth and was followed by a walk-off two-run homer by Cliff Floyd in extras.