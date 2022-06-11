Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/11/22: No offense?

*All results from games played on Friday, June 10, 2022

GAME 1: SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE 3, SYRACUSE 0 / 7 (BOX)

The Mets only managed four hits, three of them singles, while striking out seven times in this shutout loss. Trey Cobb stumbled in the fifth and gave up three runs, but basically anything would’ve been enough to sink Syracuse with this level of offensive performance.

GAME 2: SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE 6, SYRACUSE 4 / 7 (BOX)

Syracuse got down early, gave up more runs in the middle innings, then nearly came back before falling just short in the seventh. Jose Rodriguez was the primary culprit on the mound giving up five runs in 2+ innings of work. Daniel Palka finally broke the ice in the sixth with a two-run homer, and Travis Blankenhorn drove in two more with a single in the seventh. Palka and JT Riddle couldn’t do anything as the tying runs at the plate however, and Syracuse was swept away.

NEW HAMPSHIRE 4, BINGHAMTON 0 (BOX)

Brett Baty and Francisco Alvarez had the only hits for the Mets. Every starter except for Baty struck out at least once, and four of them struck out twice. The pitching was fine outside of a poor ninth inning by Josh Hejka, but that’s mostly irrelevant.

ABERDEEN 4, BROOKLYN 3 (BOX)

This one seemed to be going well for Brooklyn - they got up early on a JT Schwartz single and a Jaylen Palmer home run, and Mike Vasil was dominating for the majority of the game. Then Vasil was left in one inning to long, giving up a walk and a triple without recording an out in the seventh and ultimately being charged with two runs in the inning. The Cyclones rallied back to tie the game again, but Cam Opp coughed up the lead in the ninth and that was that.

JUPITER 4, ST. LUCIE 2 (BOX)

St. Lucie outhit their opposition but couldn’t get enough runs across, going 1-for-9 with RISP and leaving eight men on base. That un-clutch performance wasn’t enough to bail out Calvin Ziegler, who struggled over his 3.1 inning outing. Alex Ramirez had a so-so day at the plate, striking out twice, while Juniro Tilien went hitless with a strikeout.

FCL METS 3, FCL NATIONALS 1 (BOX)

Nothing particularly remarkable to report in this one, but at least it’s a win to avoid a system sweep. Hector Rodriguez continued his hot start to the season with two more hits, and he’s currently running a .545/1.181 AVG/OPS.

Star of the Night

Hector Rodriguez

Goat of the Night

Jose Rodriguez