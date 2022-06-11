Mets place Colin Holderman on injured list, call up Jake Reed

The Mets have placed right-handed relief pitcher Colin Holderman on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement, and the team has called up fellow right-handed reliever Jake Reed to take his place on the active roster.

Holderman made a bit of a name for himself in spring training because of his ability to throw hard, and he made his major league debut with the Mets on May 15. In 11.1 innings of work at the major league level since then, he has a 3.18 ERA and a 1.72 FIP with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 8.7 percent walk rate.

Reed has just 13.0 innings of major league experience himself, having made his big league debut last year with the Dodgers before becoming a member of the Mets. In total, he has a 2.77 ERA and 3.24 FIP with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate in his major league career.