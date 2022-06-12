Mets Morning News: Colin Holderman to IL, but Starling Marte set to return today

Meet the Mets

The Mets lost to the Angels in Anaheim 11-6, as the Angels offense unloaded for five home runs off Carlos Carrasco and the Mets bullpen, including two from Mike Trout and one from Shohei Ohtani, both of whom went 3-for-4 on the night. The Mets scored some runs late in the blowout loss, including four runs in the ninth inning featuring Khalil Lee’s first major league home run. However, this one was never really within reach.

Starling Marte will be back in the Mets’ lineup today; his left quad is feeling much better, but the Mets decided to keep him on the bench last night, as Michael Lorenzen is very effective against righties.

Colin Holderman was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement. Jake Reed was called up to take his place on the roster. Holderman says he dealt with a similar impingement last year and does not expect it to be a serious issue.

Mets manager Buck Showalter talked to Laura Albanese of Newsday about the Mets showing resilience in the face of injuries this year, which comes with a team-first mentality.

Five of the fifteen living members of the 1962 Mets will be present at Old Timers’ Day and they are very much looking forward to it.

Mike Vaccaro of the New York Post writes about the unique circumstance of both New York baseball teams being good at once.

Around the National League East

The Phillies notched their ninth-straight win with a 4-0 victory over the Diamondbacks. It’s the first time the Phillies have won nine straight since 2011.

Phillies closer Corey Knebel experienced shoulder stiffness while warming up in yesterday’s game and ultimately did not come in the game. “I shut him down,” manager Rob Thomson said. “We’ll reassess [Sunday].”

Rob Thomson has been playing the Phillies’ younger players—now dubbed “Phillies Day Care”—more and his communication style with them has been important to the team’s recent success, writes Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Braves are also red-hot and came from behind to crush the Pirates 10-4 for their tenth-straight victory.

The Nationals bested the Brewers in an 8-6 slugfest in which Juan Soto, Nelson Cruz, and Josh Bell all homered in a row in the fifth inning.

To celebrate Sean Doolittle reaching 10 years of major league service, his Nationals teammates bought him a Darth Vader mask signed by David Prowse, the actor who was in the suit for the original trilogy.

The Marlins beat the Astros 5-1. Braxton Garrett had a strong performance for the fish, holding the formidable Astros offense to just one (unearned) run over 5 1⁄ 3 innings.

Around Major League Baseball

The Yankees are likely going to head into the trading deadline in a strong position and looking to improve, but what will that look like when there may be fewer teams selling due to the expanded playoffs? Joel Sherman of the Post explores the question.

Home run rates across baseball are rising, which is predictable as the weather warms. However, what is unusual is that the spike in homers did not happen gradually, but all at once, notes Mike Axisa of CBS Sports.

More is coming to light about the lawsuit Louis Angelos, son of Orioles owner Peter Angelos, is levying against his brother, John P. Angelos, over control of the team. In the lawsuit, Luis claims John used their 80-year-old mother to take over complete control, against the wishes of their ailing father. “He was able to prey upon her understandable concerns about the businesses her husband had worked his entire life to build. He also preyed upon her fear of abandonment, exploding into tantrums and threatening to leave and move out of state if he did not get his way,” the suit reads.

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s wrist injury is proving to be “slow-healing.” The star shortstop won’t make his season debut with the Padres until July.

This Date in Mets History

As we all try to forget last night’s game ever happened, today marks the anniversary of a game we also wish we could forget, but probably never will.