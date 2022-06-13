From Complex To Queens, Episode 172: We have a minor complex

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

Steve and Family kind of had an oops Sunday morning. It made him think of some of the biggest baseball oopses, so the team looks at baseball blunders in Promote, Extend, Trade.

After, gives updates on the remaining Way-Too-Early Draft Special players of interest still playing, and review a pair of recently released mock drafts.

Following that, the guys give updates on the Syracuse Mets, Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Brooklyn Cyclones, St. Lucie Mets, and Florida Complex League Mets.

Lastly, with the FCL Mets and Dominican Summer League Mets seasons beginning, the team takes a look at some of the players to know on those rosters.

