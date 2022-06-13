Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/13/22: P-p-p-p-prospect P-p-p-p-power

*All results from games played on Sunday, June 12, 2022

SYRACUSE 10, SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE 1 (BOX)

Mark Vientos returned to the lineup and had an immediate impact, clubbing a two-run homer, his eighth of the year, to give Syracuse a 4-1 lead. They got on the board and took the lead a few batters earlier, when Daniel Johnson led off the inning with a HBP. Johneshwy laid down a sacrifice bunt to move him over, but thanks to a fielding AND throwing error by RailRiders pitcher Matt Krook, Johnson scored and Fargas wound up on third. He wouldn’t find himself there long, stealing home during the very next at-bat to give Syracuse the lead. Syracuse but the game out of reach in the eighth, with Luke Ritter and Fargas driving in runs bookended by Daniel Palka and Dom Smith homers.

ROSTER ALERT: Syracuse Mets activated SS Mark Vientos from the 7-day injured list.

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Trevor Cahill assigned to Syracuse Mets from FCL Mets.

BINGHAMTON 7, NEW HAMPSHIRE 4 (BOX)

Fransisco Alvarez came into the game with an 11-game hitting streak. He quickly got that out of the way, slugging a solo jack over the left field wall that just stayed fair. Brett Baty later joined his fellow top prospect in the box score, hitting a home run of his own in the fifth to tie the game at 3-3 apiece. Jordan Yamamoto gave up a run in the seventh to break up the tie, but Carlos Cortes knocked in a pair in the bottom of the frame to put the Rumble Ponies back up and Jeremy Vasquez added two more for insurance.

BROOKLYN 5, ABERDEEN 2 (BOX)

Nick Zwack pitched pretty well, giving up a run on two hits and a walk over four innings with eight strikeouts, as were the relivers that followed, but Aberdeen starter Peter Van Loon and the bullpen behind him were just a little better. In the seventh inning, the Aberdeen defense finally showed some cracks, and after three consecutive Cyclones logged singles to load the bases, Jaylen Palmer hit a grand slam to give Brooklyn the lead. The IronBirds got one of those runs back in the eighth, but Brooklyn scored in the bottom of the frame to maintain their three-run lead.

ROSTER ALERT: OF Matt Rudick assigned to Brooklyn Cyclones from Syracuse Mets.

JUPITER 5, ST. LUCIE 4 (BOX)

Stanley Consuegra was a force for St. Lucie, plating in the first on a well hit ground ball back up the middle and then one more on a solo blast to left-center in the top of the sixth, but some wildness on the part of Nate Jones undid all that good in the bottom of the sixth. The right-hander committed an error on a pickoff attempt, uncorked a wild pitch, and walked two batters, leading to a bases clearing hit by Hammerheads third baseman Cristhian Rodriguez. Josh Cornielly allowed another run in the bottom of the seventh to put Jupiter up 4-3, but Alex Ramirez tied the game back up with an RBI single in the top of the ninth. Dylan Hall, who had been pitching, left the game in the bottom of the ninth with an apparent injury and was replaced by Trey McLoughlin, who intentionally walked a batter after recording an out to set up the double play. The right-hander induced a picture perfect ground ball to third that should’ve started a 5-4-3 DP, but William Lugo threw the ball away and Jupiter wound up walking off.

Also of note, Jordany Ventura looked decent. His fastball averaged 92 MPH and topped out at 95, which is about where it was prior to Tommy John surgery. He had a little trouble getting his curveball over for strikes, but his changeup seemed much improved, with 6 swinging strikes, 2 fouls, 2 fouls, and 1 put in play. His curveball displayed slightly above-average spin rates, so it may be a matter of controlling those 45-55 inches of vertical break (and 10-15 of horizontal).

ROSTER ALERT: St. Lucie Mets placed RHP Franklin Sanchez on the 7-day injured list retroactive to June 10, 2022.

ROSTER ALERT: St. Lucie Mets activated RHP Jordany Ventura.

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Star of the Night

Dom Smith

Goat of the Night

William Lugo