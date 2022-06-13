Mets Morning News: Homeward

Meet the Mets

On Sunday Night Baseball, the Mets defeated Not Noah Syndergaard and the city connect Angels 4-1, securing a .500 west coast road trip and sending our beautiful boys home.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, NY Post, Daily News, MLB.com, Newsday.

Chris Bassitt, David Peterson, and Tylor Megill will take the mound in the three-game set against the Brewers starting tomorrow.

Speaking of Megill, Tylor finds himself in the crop of baseball’s best second-year studs.

After cutting his throwing session short on Sunday, Collin Holderman will undergo some imaging today with the team back in New York.

It’ll be nice when the day comes, but the Mets aren’t sweating the time between now and the returns of deGrom and Scherzer.

Though it probably won’t be this stint on the roster, Khalil Lee hopes to one day get called up to the Mets and never go back down.

Dressed in a shirt made to look like the signature outfit of SpongeBob SquarePants, Robinson Canó made his AAA debut with the Chihuahuas.

The Mets are on pace to be hit by more pitches than any team since William McKinley was president.

Around the National League East

The Phillies’ winning streak has ended at the hands of the Diamondbacks after a 13-1 walloping in the series finale.

Unfortunately for the Mets, the Braves’ winning streak has grown to 11 games as they once again defeated the Pirates.

The Nationals weren’t quite able to defeat Milwaukee, dropping the final 4-1 to the Brewers.

Justin Verlander and a fair amount of power was enough to give the Astros a 9-4 victory over the Marlins.

Not only is Ronald Acuña Jr. all the way back from his ACL tear last July, but he’s also doing extremely well.

Around Major League Baseball

If things keep trending in the right direction, the Guardians have a shot to make their first ever playoff appearance...at least the current iteration.

All it took was a contract with the Yankees and one highway patrol-approved mustache to resurrect the career of Matt Carpenter.

For Sale: Maddon’s Mohawk, Never Seen.

The Cubs managed to put together the longest hitless streak with runners in scoring position in at least the past 40 years.

Prior to the Tigers’ contest against the Blue Jays, Miguel Cabrera was celebrated for clearing the 3,000 hit and 500 home run marks.

Rafael Devers got an ice cream cone for a job well done against Seattle. Good for him.

Frank Schwindel has answered the question of what would happen if the worst pitcher on your kid’s 4th grade baseball team got a chance to pitch in the majors.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2012, R.A. Dickey came one play away from throwing the second no hitter in New York Mets history.