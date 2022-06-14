Meet the Mets

The Mets are back home to begin a seven-game homestand against the Brewers.

Edwin Díaz, who recorded a five-out save in Sunday’s victory, is showing his best stuff as Mets’ closer this season.

The Mets will speak with with Max Scherzer today about facing batters in a live BP setting, which is the next step for the rehabbing right-hander and could come any day now.

The Mets are not ruling out a promotion for top prospect Francisco Álvarez in 2022.

Around the National League East

The Braves won their 12th consecutive game as they beat the Nationals 9-5.

The victory came at a cost, as Ozzie Albies fractured his foot and is expected to miss a good chunk of the summer.

Stephen Strasburg, who made one start after returning from the injured list, is heading back to the IL after reporting discomfort in his bullpen session.

Rhys Hoskins hit a walk off double in the ninth to propel the Phillies past the Marlins by a 3-2 score.

Around Major League Baseball

Mark Feinsand examined seven players who have improved their trade value, and where those players may fit.

Joel Sherman talked about how the Yankees have to capitalize on their chance this year, relating it back to the 1979 Rangers and the 2022 Rangers.

The Yankees came in at Number One in MLB’s Power Rankings, with the Mets jumping to Number Two.

Orioles Chairman and CEO John Angelos made a statement in light of recent rumors that they are planning to move the club, affirming that the club will ‘never leave’ Baltimore.

Tony LaRussa has begun to hear ‘Fire Tony’ chants as his managing has been hurting the White Sox.

Eduardo Rodríguez informed the Tigers that he won’t be rejoining the team due to personal matters, so the club placed him on the restricted list.

Brittany Ghiroli told the story of Maura Sheridan, an announcer who reported an assault and ended up losing her job as play-by-play voice for the Single-A Lynchburg Hillcats as a result.

MLB has begun to fine parent clubs for bench-clearing incidents and brawls in the minor leagues.

A seven-run fifth inning helped the Blue Jays wallop the Orioles 11-1. Toronto’s offense is heating up to 2021 levels.

The White Sox beat up the Tigers 9-5.

The Cardinals scored one in the seventh and one in the eighth to get past the Pirates 7-5.

The Padres clipped the Cubs 4-1.

The Rangers beat the Astros 5-3.

The Reds edged the Diamondbacks 5-4.

The Giants defeated the Royals 6-2.

The Twins won 3-2 against the Mariners.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Allison McCague brought us the position player and pitcher meters for the week!

On Episode 172 of From Complex to Queens, the crew discussed the start of The Florida Complex League and Dominican Summer League.

This Date in Mets History

David Peterson tossed six one-hit innings against the Cubs to lead the Mets to a 5-2 victory on this date last year.

On this date in 2015, the Mets came back from deficits of 5-1 and 8-3 to defeat the Braves 10-8 at Citi Field. Dillon Gee gave up all eight runs, but Alex Torres, Sean Gilmartin, Bobby Parnell, Hansel Robles, and Jeurys Familia held Atlanta to three hits over 6.1 scoreless innings. On offense, Darrell Ceciliani, Dilson Herrera, Travis d’Arnaud, and Juan Lagares homered, with Lagares’ three-run blast in the sixth serving as the game-deciding hit.