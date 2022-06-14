Mets Minor League Players of the Week: Week Nine

Stanley Consuegra

Week: 6 G, 26 AB, .346/.452/.846, 9 H, 2 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 3 BB, 11 K, 0/0 SB (Single-A)

2022 Season: 49 G, 192 AB, .260/.327/.427, 50 H, 11 2B, 3 3B, 5 HR, 17 BB, 57 K, 5/9 SB, .346 BABIP (Single-A)

Signed out of the Dominican Republic for $500,000, Stanly Consuegra was one of the better quick-twitch athletes in the 2017-2018 international free agent class. He began the 2018 season in the Dominican Summer League but impressed enough organizational evaluators to promoted him to the GCL Mets after only a few weeks. While Consuegra didn’t exactly dominate in his stateside debut in, he held his own as a 17-year-old, hitting .217/.297/.344 with 2 homers, 4 steals, 17 walks, and 41 strikeouts, good for a 84 wRC+. He entered the 2019 season with a knee injury and eventually had surgery on his ACL, ending his season before he was able to play in a single game. After missing all of 2019, he missed all of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The outfielder finally got back on the field in June 2021, when the FCL Mets season began, but he broke his hand after just three games. He missed all of July and most of August, finally finding himself back in the FCL Mets lineup in late August. All in all, the 20-year-old appeared in 20 games and hit .270/.325/.500 with 2 home runs, 3 stolen bases, and a 4:21 walk:strikeout ratio, all good for a 111 wRC+.

Originally listed at 6’2”, 170-pounds at his signing, Consuegra is now 6’2”, 205-pounds. When signed, he demonstrated loud line drive power and was expected to add additional in-game power and that has more or less occurred. As of the time of this writing, he has 11 doubles, 3 triples, and 5 home runs, and has averaged an exit velocity of 89.21 MPH. Almost 1/3 of all of the balls Consuegra has put in play this season have been at 100 MPH or higher, 39 of 126. Of those balls put in play, 7 were singles, 8 were doubles, 2 were triples, 5 were home runs, 14 were groundouts, 2 were forceouts, and 1 was a lineout. His swing can get long, evidenced by his 57 strikeouts, but he does have strong wrists and displays excellent barrel control, allowing him to make a lot of contact despite the long levers.

Like many young Dominicans, Consuegra originally trained as a shortstop and was initially billed as being one when he first signed, but has since transitioned to playing the outfield. Consuegra does not have afterburners, but once he gets going, he covers a lot of ground. Coupled with his strong throwing arm, which evaluators grade anywhere from above-average to plus, he has all of the qualities of the prototypical right fielder.

Nick Zwack

Week: 1 G (1 GS), 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K (High-A)

Season: 10 G (8 GS), 35.2 IP, 32 H, 17 R, 14 ER (3.53 ERA), 7 BB, 49 K, .349 BABIP (Single-A/High-A)

A multisport star at Monticello High School, captaining the baseball team, playing starting quarterback on the football team, and playing hockey, Nick Zwack a was particularly good in baseball, where he dominated on the mound. After graduating in 2017, he attended Xavier University, earning himself a Division I scholarship and moving all the way from Minnesota to Cincinnati.

His freshman season was something of a disappointment, and in 61.1 innings, he posted a 6.31 ERA, allowing 53 hits, walking 39, and striking out 68. He played for the Saugerties Stallions of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League that summer and returned to Xavier in 2019 to have another disappointing season. In 53.0 innings as a sophomore, Zwack posted a 6.28 ERA, allowing 61 hits, walking 24, and striking out 43. That summer, he played for the Harwich Mariners of the Cape Cod League, and it was there that the southpaw seemingly turned the corner. While the numbers there don’t necessarily reflect it, he made some mechanical adjustments that led to an increase in velocity, which in turn led to the left-hander having an easier time against batters and putting less pressure on himself, the latter issue causing constant doubt and second-guessing that almost certainly had a negative impact on his performance.

He threw limited innings in 2020 due to the cancellation of the season thanks to COVID-19, but he was clearly a different pitcher. In 23.1 innings over four starts, Zwack posted a 2.31 ERA, allowing 10 hits, walking 9, and striking out 28. He went undrafted in the abbreviated 2020 MLB Draft and returned to Xavier for his senior year. Pitching as the Musketeer’s Friday night ace, the southpaw posted a 3.15 ERA in a team-high 80.0 innings, allowing 69 hits, walking 33, and striking out 75, earning First Team All-Big East honors. Over the course of his four years at Xavier, Zwack posted a cumulative 4.71 ERA in 217.2 innings, allowing 193 hits, walking 105, and striking out 214, those 214 strikeouts sixth most in Musketeers history.

The Mets selected Zwack in the 17th round of the 2021 MLB Draft, signing him for $50,000. He was assigned to the FCL Mets for the remainder of the year and ended up appearing in five games. In total, the left-hander gave up one unearned run in 7.0 innings, allowing 6 runs, walking 2, and striking out 13. The 23-year-old began the 2022 season in Florida once again, but this time was assigned to the Single-A St. Lucie Mets. Appearing in 4 games and making 2 starts, he pitched 12.2 innings and posted a 4.97 ERA, allowing 14 hits, walking 2, and striking out 24. He was promoted to the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones in early May, and through six starts, has a 3.53 ERA in 35.2 innings pitched with 32 hits allowed, 7 walks, and 49 strikeouts, tied for fifth most in the system at the time of this writing.

Zwack is 6’4” tall and weighs 225-pounds but seems a bit lankier than that. He throws from a low-three-quarters arm slot, slinging the ball at batters with a long arm action through the back.

Zwack primarily relies on a sinker, which sits in the low-to-mid-90s, 91-94 MPH, generally sitting 92 MPH. With an MLB average spin rate for sinkers at roughly 2150 RPM, Zwack’s has posted above-average rates, spinning as low as 2185 RPM, as high as 2435 RPM, and averaging 2320 RPM, giving the pitch between 9-21 inches of vertical movement and 11-18 inches of horizontal movement. He complements the pitch with a slider and a changeup, the former his go-to out pitch and the latter a still developing offer.

His slider sits in the low-to-high 90s, averaging 84 MPH but ranging anywhere between 82-87 MPH. It features a spin rate between 2240 RPM and 2460 RPM, averaging 2355 RPM. The pitch features gyroscopic tendencies, with anywhere between 26-36 inches of vertical drop and 1-13 inches of horizontal movement. Zwack is able to throw the pitch in the zone for strikes and to throw it outside of the zone to get batters to offer at it. His changeup sits in the mid-80s, sitting 84-86 MPH and averaging 85 MPH. It features a spin rate features a spin rate between 1670 RPM and 1860 RPM, averaging 1790 RPM, giving it 30-36 inches of vertical drop and 13-17 inches of horizontal movement. The southpaw struggles throwing the pitch in the zone, but thanks to its late fade and tumble, it does get swings-and-misses.

