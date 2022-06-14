UnforMETable, Episode 83: Alex Ochoa

Welcome to UnforMETable, an Amazin’ Avenue Audio show that looks back on less heralded, more obscure Mets players from the past.

Alex Ochoa was the proverbial five tool prospect as he moved up through the Orioles organization, rising into the top half of Baseball America’s Top 100 Prospect List. The Mets held out for Ochoa as the prize when they moved Bobby Bonilla to the Orioles at the 1995 trade deadline.

Ochoa’s arrival was heavily hyped, and he got off to a strong start in the middle of 1996—notably hitting for a cycle early in his career. But he never quite lived up to the hype, fizzling out but winding up his career as a backup outfielder for the 2002 World Champion Angels.

