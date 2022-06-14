Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/13/22: Fun in the FCL

*All results from games played on Saturday, June 13, 2022

FCL METS 4, FCL ASTROS BLUE 1 (BOX)

The FCL Mets continued their hot start to the season, taking care of the FCL Astros by a score to 4-1, though it was a bit harder than a score like that suggests.

Starter Jose Acuna had another good showing, keeping the Astros off the board for the first four innings. He started the fifth inning and got an out before surrendering two hits and seeing his day end. Miguel Alfonseca surrendered a hit to give up an inherited run, which was charged to Acuna, but that would be the only mark against a strong performance by the Mets’ pitching.

The offense was kept off the board until the eighth. Eduardo Salazar opened the frame with a single, and a walk by Adrian Rubio started the beginnings of a rally. An out, a fielding error and another out got the bases loaded with two away. Then, the floodgates opened.

Blaine McIntosh tied the game by getting hit by a pitch, and a Hector Rodriguez single drove in two more, with the fourth and final run of the game scoring on an error on the play.

Star of the Night

Hector Rodriguez

Goat of the Night

Andriel Lantigua