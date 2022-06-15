Meet the Mets

The Mets returned home to Citi Field on Tuesday night and beat the Brewers 4-0. Chris Bassitt had his best start in a Mets uniform, throwing 8 scoreless innings while Pete Alonso drove in two of the Mets’ four runs.

Max Scherzer’s rehab continues to progress, and if all goes well, he could return to the Mets in two weeks. Scherzer is set to throw a simulated game on Thursday and hopes to only need one rehab start in the minors.

Jacob deGrom is getting closer to returning as well, as he completed his fourth bullpen session on Tuesday, with another one scheduled for Friday.

With Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom getting closer to a return, David Lennon writes that the Mets can start to think about reasserting their dominance.

Colin Holderman expects to return after the 15 day minimum stay on the IL or shortly after with a minor right shoulder impingement while Travis Jankowski is targeting a July 1 return from his right hand fracture.

James McCann is set to begin a rehab assignment shortly and should rejoin the Mets at the end of the month.

Steve Cohen said he is not ruling out anything for the Mets at the trade deadline while Cohen’s influence can be felt while walking around at Citi Field.

Buck Showalter joined Jayson Stark and Doug Glanville on their podcast ‘Starkville’ to talk all things Mets, Francisco Lindor, and much more.

Showalter is also not surprised by the Braves recent hot streak.

Jose Reyes was added to the Old Timers’ Day roster.

Around the National League East

The Nationals DFA’d Dee Strange-Gordon while the Braves placed Ozzie Albies on the 60-day IL with a fractured foot.

Meanwhile the Braves continue to win baseball games, beating the Nationals 10-4.

The Phillies bullpen imploded in the late innings once again, as they fell to the Marlins 11-9.

Around Major League Baseball

Miles Mikolas came one strike away from pitching a no-hitter against the Pirates.

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s CT scan did not reveal enough healing and the Padres have pushed back his timeline for returning.

Amidst his hot streak, is Matt Carpenter a long-term answer for the Yankees?

Walker Buehler’s timetable to return after having a bonespur removed is uncertain.

Kiley McDaniel looks at how one MLB pitching prospect could change the draft forever.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets traded away Tom Seaver on this date while trading for Keith Hernandez six years later.