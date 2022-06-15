Welcome back to A Pod of Their Own, a show by the women of Amazin’ Avenue where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space.

This week, we begin by discussing the end of the Mets’ long West Coast roadtrip, which they managed to survive (mostly) unscathed. We also talk about the mostly good news the Mets have been getting on the injury front of late; reinforcements are on the way!

Next, we express our disappointment with the Apple TV+ broadcast treating minor league living conditions like a joke and the Athletics organization for not giving some of their players under contract a paycheck since October.

We also talk about Britt Ghiroli’s excellent reporting on the story of Maura Sheridan—a minor league baseball announcer who reported a sexual assault she suffered at the hands of a player and the professional consequences she faced as a result of speaking out.

Finally, we wrap things up with Walk-off Wins, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

