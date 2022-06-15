Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/16/22: Double-dinger days

*All results from games played on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

SYRACUSE 18, NORFOLK 6 (BOX)

The Syracuse Mets scored early and often in last night’s game against the Norfolk Tides. Mark Vientos hit a two-run homer in the top of the first inning, and Luke Ritter hit a solo shot in the top of the second to give Syracuse a 3-0 lead. Syracuse plated six runs in the top of the third, on a pair of doubles from Nick Dini and Luke Ritter, followed by a single from Johneshwy Fargas. Syracuse continued to pour it on from there, scoring a run on a solo homer from Daniel Palka in the top of the fourth, and five runs on homers from Mark Vientos - his second of the game - and JT Riddle in the top of the fifth. Norfolk scratched across three runs off of Thomas Szapucki in the bottom half of the inning, but Syracuse got a pair of runs back in the top of the sixth on a double from Daniel Palka. JT Riddle hit his second homer of the night in the top of the eighth, and the Syracuse Mets held on to rout the Norfolk Tides 18-6.

BOWIE 9, BINGHAMTON 0 (BOX)

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies fell behind in the bottom of the second inning of last night’s game against the Bowie Baysox, with David Griffin allowing a pair of runs to score. Griffin kept Bowie from adding to their lead through five innings, but Bowie erupted for four runs in the bottom of the sixth off of Willy Taveras. The Binghamton offense was unable to get much of anything going, managing just four hits. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies ultimately lost to the Bowie Baysox 9-0.

ROSTER ALERT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies have transferred catcher Jose Colina to the Development List.

ROSTER ALERT: Catcher Hayden Senger has been assigned to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies from the Syracuse Mets.

WILMINGTON 6, BROOKLYN 5 (BOX)

The Brooklyn Cyclones struck first in last night’s game against the Wilmington Blue Rocks, scoring a pair of runs on RBI doubles from JT Schwartz and Brandon McIlwain. Wilmington tied the game in the bottom half of the inning, scoring a pair of runs off Carson Seymour. Brooklyn took the lead again in the top of the second on Joe Suozzi’s fourth homer of the year, and extended their lead to 4-0 in the top of the fourth on an RBI single from Jose Peroza. The Blue Rocks scored a pair of runs off of Carson Seymour in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game. Brooklyn took a 5-4 lead in the top of the sixth on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Jose Peroza, but Wilmington rallied for a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth to take a 6-5 lead that they ultimately held on to.

ROSTER ALERT: The Brooklyn Cyclones have activated third baseman Nic Gaddis from the 7-day injured list.

ST. LUCIE 8, TAMPA 7 (BOX)

The St. Lucie Mets fell behind in the top of the third inning of last night’s game against the Tampa Tarpons, when Robert Colina allowed five runs to score on a pair of singles and an inside-the-park home run. St. Lucie got on the board in the bottom half of the inning on Alexander Ramirez’s fourth homer of the year, and erupted for five runs in the bottom of the fourth on a pair of homers, including Ramirez’s second homer of the game, to take a 6-5 lead. Tampa tied the game in top of the fifth, and took a 7-6 lead in the top of the sixth. The St. Lucie Mets scratched across a pair of runs on a throwing error in the bottom of the sixth to take an 8-7 lead, and ultimately held on to defeat the Tampa Tarpons.

ROSTER ALERT: Catcher Jose Rivera retired.

FCL CARDINALS 9, FCL METS 3 (BOX)

The FCL Mets fell behind early in yesterday’s game against the FCL Cardinals. Felipe De La Cruz did not make it out of the first inning, allowing five runs before being lifted from the game with two outs in the inning. Saul Garcia came in to relieve De La Cruz, and allowed another two runs to score, putting the Mets in an early 7-0 hole. The Mets scratched across a run in the top of the fourth, and another in the seventh on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Hector Rodriguez, but the Cardinals plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh to extend their lead to 9-2. The FCL Mets scored a run in the top of the ninth on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Francis De Leon, but ultimately were defeated by the FCL Cardinals 9-3.

Star of the Night

Alex Ramirez/Mark Vientos

Goat of the Night

Felipe De La Cruz