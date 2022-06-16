Meet the Mets

It was an ugly day at Citi Field. David Peterson got pulled after giving up a hit in the fifth inning and the game snowballed from there. Jake Reed was completely ineffective and the game got out of hand quickly. Facing Corbin Burnes was always going to be a challenge and the offense struggled mightily even before the game got out of reach. To make matters worse Starling Marte exited after getting hit on the wrist with a pitch. The Mets will now need to turn the page and try to take the series with Tylor Megill on the mound.

The Mets did get some good news on Starling Marte after he received X-rays on his wrist. They came back negative and he is day-to-day with a contusion.

Pete Alonso is having a MVP-caliber season and is on a pace to smash the all-time Mets record for RBIs.

James McCann is set to begin a rehab assignment in Double-A and could be back soon with the big league club.

Brandon Nimmo has worked hard on his defense in centerfield and all the work seems to be paying off nicely this season.

The Mets met with New York State Senator Jessica Ramos and a minor league advocacy group to discuss minor league pay and living conditions for those in the minors.

Dominic Smith has been doing well both on and off the field since being demoted to Triple-A in May which could help the organization if they look to move him at the Trade Deadline.

Around the National League East

The Braves just may never lose again as they took down the Nationals to win their fourteenth straight.

The Marlins were walked off by the Phillies to drop the series to Philadelphia.

Garrett Stubbs was the hero for Philadelphia who were down to their final strike against Miami.

The Nationals are a horrible baseball team.

Around Major League Baseball

The Astros threw two immaculate innings in the same game against the same Texas batters for the first time in history.

The Yankees continue to roll as they are now 30 games over .500.

The Department of Justice is looking to limit Major League Baseball’s antitrust exemption on behalf of minor league teams who lost their affiliation.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s big day at the plate included a walk-off to give the Blue Jays the win over the Orioles.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

On Episode 129 of A Pod of Their Own it was a mostly optimistic podcast after the West Coast trip concluded.

This Date in Mets History

Happy Birthday Calvin Schiraldi!