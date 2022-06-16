Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/16/22: A-Ball Champs

*All results from games played on Wednesday, June 15, 2022

SYRACUSE 5, NORFOLK 4 (BOX)

Syracuse pulled this one out late and barely clung on to a one-run win. Mark Vientos went deep again, and recent veteran addition JT Riddle tallied three hits. On the pitching side, Adonis Medina was responsible for blow the Mets first lead, but an RBI single by Travis Blankenhorn and a hit by pitch gave Syracuse the lead once again. RJ Alvarez gave up ninth inning homer to top prospect Gunner Henderson, but ultimately preserved the lead.

GAME 1: BINGHAMTON 13, BOWIE 1 / 7 (BOX)

Game one was a blowout, as Binghamton smacked four home runs and fourteen hits overall in only seven innings. Somewhat shockingly, Francisco Alvarez was not one of the Rumble Ponies who went deep, but he did tally three hits. Ditto Brett Baty who had two hits of his own and tacked on a steal. Ronny Mauricio, meanwhile, did manage to go deep but also struck out three times. On the mound, Jose Butto got the win with six innings of one-run ball.

GAME 2: BOWIE 4, BINGHAMTON 0 / 7 (BOX)

Not so good in game two. Two hits in total, only one runner in scoring position, and a poor start from Jose Chacin. That’s all for this one folks.

GAME 1: BROOKLYN 4, WILMINGTON 2 / 7 (BOX)

A three-run home run from Shervyen Newton in the fifth gave the Cyclones all the offense they needed in their first game of the day. Junior Santos wasn’t great, breaking a string of strong starts, as he walked four. He did manage to hold the Blue Rocks to one run, enough to earn the win. Jaylen Palmer had a hit and struck out, so about par for the course with him.

GAME 2: WILMINGTON 9, BROOKLYN 5 / 7 (BOX)

A much more lively game two, but this one didn’t go as well for the Cyclones. After trailing in the early innings, Brooklyn tied the game to bail out starter Daison Acosta. Cam Opp and Reyson Santos weren’t any better, however, allowing four runs combined in the final two innings to put the game out of reach.

ST. LUCIE 5, TAMPA 1 (BOX)

St. Lucie exploded for five runs in the first, all the offense they’d need to wrap this one up. Stanley Consuegra and Jack-Thomas Wold both went deep, and Omar De Los Santos added to his organization leading stolen base total. On the mound, Dominic Hamel managed to curtail his wildness to a degree, walking four but also striking out seven and allowing only one run over 6.2 IP. The win also sealed the first-half league title for the Mets.

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Star of the Night

Stanley Consuegra

Goat of the Night

Daison Acosta