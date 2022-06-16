Mets complete comeback against Brewers

The Mets capitalized on some late inning mistakes by the Brewers on Thursday night to win 5-4, and to take two out of three games in the series.

Making his second start since coming off the injured list, Tylor Megill got off to a strong start, striking out four of the first six batters he faced. Through three innings, Megill was cruising, and looked like he might be able to give the Mets five or six innings.

That all changed in the top of the fourth, where Megill ran into trouble, grew tired, and eventually left the game injured. It started with a Christian Yelich solo home run to lead off the inning, and grew worse from there. After recording one out, Megill allowed three straight batters to reach base, and while facing to Omar Narváez, Megill threw a 93 MPH fastball and immediately motioned to the dugout. He wound up exiting the game after this pitch, with what the Mets described as right shoulder discomfort.

Chasen Shreve came on in relief of Megill, and found himself in trouble as well, as the Brewers wound up scoring 4 runs in the fourth inning, putting them on top 4-1.

As has been the story all season long, the Mets chipped away in this game, scoring one run each in both the first and fourth innings against Brewers’ starter Aaron Ashby. The first run came off a Jeff McNeil single, while the second run was thanks to another hit with runners in scoring position from Tomás Nido. In the bottom of the fifth, Mark Canha hit a two-run home run over the right centerfield wall to tie the game at 4.

With Tylor Megill exiting the game early, the Mets bullpen was asked of a lot to keep them in position to win the game. They delivered and then some, with Seth Lugo providing two brilliant innings, the best he has looked all year. In the eighth inning, Drew Smith worked around a pair of men on base to leave the game tied at 4, setting up the Mets to take the lead in the bottom of the eighth.

After J.D. singled to lead off the bottom of the eighth, Luis Guillorme grounded into a fielders choice, but the Brewers infield defense was poor, as first baseman Rowdy Tellez’s throw sailed past the second baseman, allowing Davis, the go-ahead run, to get to third base. After Tomás Nido struck out, Nick Plummer came to the plate, and with one out, the Brewers had their infield in. Plummer hit a soft ground ball to first, and with a bad throw to second base, Starling Marte, pinch running for J.D. Davis, was able to break for the plate and score the go-ahead run, making it 5-4 Mets.

In the top of the ninth inning, Edwin Diaz allowed a leadoff single, and with one out Tyrone Taylor hit a soft liner up the right field line. Trying to score from first on the soft hit, Hunter Renfroe was thrown out at the plate by a mile, for the second out of the inning, and inching the Mets closer to the win. Diaz then had to face Christian Yelich, who had already hit a home run on the night, and struck him out on three pitches to secure the 5-4 win.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Luis Guillorme, +35% WPA

Big Mets loser: Chasen Shreve, -16% WPA

Mets pitchers: +13% WPA

Mets hitters: +37% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Mark Canha’s game-tying two-run home run in the fifth inning, +24.9% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Omar Navarez’s two-run single in the fourth inning, -18% WPA