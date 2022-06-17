Mets Morning News: Mets take series from Brewers, Megill leaves with injury

Meet the Mets

The Mets fell behind by three runs last night, but they came back to tie the game and ultimately plated the deciding run to finish off a 5-4 win in the game and take two of three games from the Brewers in the series.

The not-so-good news last night was that Tylor Megill left his start early and abruptly because he experienced right shoulder discomfort. He’s scheduled for an MRI today.

Eduardo Escobar was not available last night, and when asked about his status, Buck Showalter said Escobar had a “non-workplace event” and that he could not say more about it. It does seem like it was a medical issue.

For the sixth time, the Mets will celebrate Pride Night at Citi Field this evening, and the team outlined all of the details of the celebration yesterday. Mets outfielder Mark Canha tweeted in support anticipating the event.

Max Scherzer through a simulated game and said it went well and that he could make a rehab start on Tuesday. Once he feels like he can throw 75 or more pitches, he wants back in to the Mets’ rotation.

James McCann began a rehab assignment last night with the Rumble Ponies, and he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in that game.

He’s caught everyone’s attention by catching just about everything that comes his way in the field, but if you’re unfamiliar with or just want a refresher on Luis Guillorme’s upbringing in Venezuela, check out this piece.

John Harper wrote about Buck Showalter’s night of managing the Mets’ lone loss of their series against the Brewers on Wednesday.

If power rankings are your thing, these over at ESPN have the Mets right up there as one of the best teams in baseball.

Tommy Hunter will be back with the Mets sometime very soon.

Around the National League East

The Phillies and the Nationals played each other, and Patrick Corbin got shelled as the Phillies won by a wide margin. The Braves and Marlins had the night off.

The Marlins are said to be interested in Ramón Laureano of the A’s.

Peter Gammons wrote about Mark Appel, the former first overall pick and highly-touted prospect who is now in the Phillies’ system and trying to finally make it to the big leagues.

Stephen Strasburg’s injury symptoms are similar to the ones he experienced previously.

FanGraphs took a look at the year Dansby Swanson is having for the Braves.

Around Major League Baseball

What will the Angels do with Shohei Ohtani’s contract expiring in the relatively near future?

Just over a quarter of the Guardians franchise has been bought by David Blitzer.

Noted Mets nemesis Jesse Winker has signed with the Mariners through the 2023 season.

Rob Manfred said some words about the A’s and their stadium situation. And speaking of the A’s, some other owners aren’t happy with the team taking revenue sharing money and having a massive fire sale at the same time.

Evan Drellich explored the depths of MLB’s broadcast and streaming possibilities and the widely-loathed blackouts.

Yadier Molina hit the IL for the Cardinals, as did Luis Severino for the Yankees.

The Brewers’ Aaron Ashby had left his start against the Mets last night early, too, with forearm tightness.

Aaron Judge will pass on participating in the Home Run Derby.

This Date in Mets History

Willi Randolph was relieved of his managerial duties on this date in 2008.